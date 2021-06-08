Apple May Release Its AR Headset In Q2 2022 Says Prediction By Ming-Chi Kuo

Although speculations regarding Apple’s much-anticipated VR/AR headset have been circulating for some time, we’ve just seen fresh stories regarding it. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said earlier this year that the company’s AR/VR headset would be released in 2022.

Apple AR Headset To Launch In Q2 2022

According to a new report by Kuo, the Cupertino behemoth plans to release the AR headset in Q2 2022.

According to Macrumors, Kuo sent out a research study on Genius Electronic Optical’s prospects. Genius Electronic Optical is an important component supplier for Apple.

According to Kuo’s forecast, the supplier will benefit from a variety of AR and VR products that businesses like Facebook, Sony, and Apple plan to release in the coming years.

In addition to the foregoing, the analyst forecasts that Apple will release its AR HMD (head-mounted display) devices in the second quarter of 2022. Apple is expected to release the smartphone in 2021, according to Kuo.

However, according to a prediction by Kuo published in March, the Apple AR headset would be released in mid-2022, which coincides with the current research note.

“In 2022, we expect Apple to release AR HMD [head-mounted display] devices.

According to Kuo’s recent research study, “the device will deliver a video see-through AR experience, therefore the lens is also required, and Genius is a crucial provider.”

In addition, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently speculated that Apple may unveil an augmented reality headgear in the coming months. However, the corporation has yet to provide any information on this device.

Meanwhile, at its recent WWDC 2021 keynote, Apple unveiled the future generation of its operating systems. iOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12, and additional developer tools are included.

