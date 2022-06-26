Top Tech News of the Week: June 20-26, 2022

This week, from June 20-26, 2022, the tech world saw a range of updates from around the world. The report highlights some of the top tech news from this week.

Amazon introduces first entirely autonomous mobile robot:

On Wednesday, June 22, went on to unveil the Proteus, its very first fully autonomous mobile robot. Essentially, this is capable of independently moving through facilities with the use of its advanced navigation, perception and safety technology developed by the tech giant.

Microsoft bids adieu to facial recognition tools:

Owing to recent debates, Microsoft announced this week that it would somewhat restrict the public use of its various AI-powered facial recognitions facilities. This includes retirement of certain facial analysis tools that recognise emotions and identities.

The AMD-powered G-15 laptops from Dell now in India:

This week, Dell Technologies unveiled its latest G15 budget gaming laptops for Indian customers, which is powered by the AMD Ryzen 6000 H series processors. The price range starts from around Rs, 83,990 and the G15 5525 is best suited for the needs of gamers as it comes in five different configurations.

SpaceX launched 3 rockets in 36 hours:

In just a time span of 36 hours, Elon Musk’s SpaceX went on to launch and land three rockets this week. Reports specified how one of them included the two stage Falcon 9 rocket which was launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Russian space debris evaded by International Space Station:

ISS- The International Space Station has reportedly been successful in evading orbital debris generating from a Russian anti-satellite weapons test. Roscosmos, the space agency of Russia apparentlt used a Progress 81 cargo ship which was unscrewed and docked at the ISS to shift the orbiting lab from a piece of space junk from Cosmos 1408, the Russian satellite.

Zomato buys Blinkit:

This week food delivery app Zomato went on to buy Blinkit for Rs. 4447 crore, which comes close to $570 million. The board of directors of Zomato approved the acquisition of the app on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Apple AR/ VR headset to release in 2023:

The AR/VR headset from Apple Inc intended for the virtual reality spectrum such as the metaverse is set to release in January 2023. Moreover, reports state the headset could possibly have a maximum of 14 cameras in order to monitor its movement.

Crypto nearing the end of its tether?

Evidently, Crypto has experienced one of its biggest downfalls this year. The total market cap of its assets has dropped about 70%, falling to $880 billion from $3 trillion. This is owing to the lynchpin of crypto trading, tether coming under intense scrutiny and showing signs of significant weakness in the last few months.