Top Video Trends for 2023

Content creators must constantly be on the lookout for the latest trends happening on social media and beyond. If you remain fluid in your video creation strategies, you’ll continue captivating your audience with engaging videos. The landscape is evolving, and there’s no stopping that. What you can do, however, is be in the know.

Make Your Videos Shine in 2023

Trends cover everything from the latest tech tools to popular filming styles. What’s making an impact in the upcoming year? As a content creator, you want to stay ahead of the curve. Read on to learn what’s about to trend on your social media feeds.

The Explosion of User-Generated Content (UGC)

UGC isn’t a new player in the arena. However, it’s looking to pick up steam as more companies encourage their fans to become creators. In 2023, you can expect to see more relevant content customized for each person’s viewing pleasure. This level of interactivity will give brands more control over marketing plans, and engagement will reach levels unlike seen before.

Short-Form Videos Equal Bite-Sized Enjoyment

Attention spans are growing shorter with the growth of TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. Keep in mind that sometimes, people don’t have 15 minutes to indulge in a video about you traveling the world. Keep your audience engaged with 30-second clips that are highlight reels of your experiences. Maximize the use of visuals, audio, and text to make your point.

Personalized Videos Are the Bomb

One of the key ingredients of digital marketing is personalization. It has a powerful effect on videos, too. People don’t want irrelevant content; they want creators to cater to their interests. Your audience will surely watch a clip from start to finish if it addresses them by name. A few variables you can consider are texts, images, and colors.

Maximized Interactions With Live Videos

Streaming quality is many times better than what it used to be. Take advantage of your fast internet connection and bond with your viewers live from wherever you are. Online streaming has been around for a while, but it really took off during the COVID-19 pandemic. People feel that live content is more authentic and brings a human element to videos. Let’s not forget that social media platforms are also pushing this content form.

People Want to Shop

For the longest time, people bought things at physical stores and through TV shopping channels. Today, people shop on their mobile devices. They do it while scrolling through their social media feeds. When videos contain clickable and shoppable elements, conversions will climb.

360-Degree Video Experiences

Augmented reality and virtual reality have been at the forefront of entertainment for a while. However, their adoption will kick off as companies maximize their potential for virtual tours and immersive experiences. Make 360-degree video a focus if you’re running a real estate company or looking for a creative way to showcase your products.

Customer Experience (CX) at Its Best

Videos are a great way to give your clients an experience they’ll never forget. Whichever touchpoint you use it for, whether advertising, marketing, service interaction, or a renewal message, you can elevate CX easily through video. Your clients will no longer feel as if they’re standing on the sidelines. Let them know you care with personalized videos.

Authenticity Is In

Because it’s much easier to create and share videos today, they no longer have to contain professional shots or fancy b-roll footage. Amateurs are banking on authenticity to drive engagement, and it’s working. Audiences will remain hooked as long as the content is relevant, original, and on-brand.

Don’t Miss Out

If we quickly analyze the above trends, we’ll discover that they’re all about personalization and interactivity. If you need video editors to take advantage of the wave of the future, a subscription plan is probably the wiser choice. We can’t tell you which provider will serve you best. However, one that understands the latest trends is a must!