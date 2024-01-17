Ever since its launch, Tesla’s Cybertruck has been a topic of much anticipation and speculation. Recently, one of the first independent towing tests of the Cybertruck revealed some intriguing results, particularly regarding its range capabilities under load. This test, which is crucial for understanding the practicality of electric trucks in real-world scenarios, has provided valuable insights into the performance of Tesla’s much-awaited electric pickup.

The test showed that the Cybertruck, while towing approximately 6,000 lbs, achieved a range of about 160 miles. This figure is notably lower than the range initially promised when the vehicle was unveiled in 2019. The Dual Motor version of the Cybertruck, equipped with 20″ wheels, is rated at a range of 320 miles under normal driving conditions. However, towing, a common task for pickup trucks, significantly impacts this range.

Interestingly, Tesla is developing a “Range Extender” battery pack, designed to sit in the bed of the truck and boost the range by over 100 miles. Although this accessory is not yet available, it represents a potential solution for those needing to tow heavy loads over longer distances. In the meantime, Cybertruck owners must manage with the existing range limitations.

The specifics of the towing test are worth examining. The owner did not specify the exact towing load, but it was estimated to be around 6,000 lbs, considering the weight of a Model Y and a typical trailer. At the end of the trip, the Cybertruck averaged 749 Wh per mile and consumed 83 kWh over 110 miles. Extrapolating from these figures to the Cybertruck’s 123 kWh battery pack, the total range under these towing conditions is just over 160 miles.

However, there is room for improvement. For instance, the owner couldn’t close the tonneau cover due to the need to display temporary tags, which likely affected aerodynamic performance. It’s difficult to quantify exactly how much this impacted the range, but it’s reasonable to assume that a closed cover would offer some improvement. Additionally, Tesla currently only delivers the vehicle with 20″ wheels, but the expected introduction of 19″ wheels could enhance efficiency slightly.

From a broader perspective, while the towing range might seem limited, it still offers plenty of utility for many users. More importantly, accurate range prediction can be more effective at mitigating range anxiety than simply having a longer range. The owner noted that Tesla’s range predictions under tow mode were quite accurate, which is crucial for planning and confidence during long hauls. The driving dynamics of the Cybertruck while towing were also reported to be good, adding to the vehicle’s appeal.

The future of the Cybertruck, especially with the addition of the Range Extender battery pack, is intriguing. It raises the question of whether it could achieve a towing range of over 200 miles with heavier loads, closer to 8,000-10,000 lbs. Such capabilities would significantly enhance the practicality and appeal of the Cybertruck for a broader range of towing needs.

Tesla Cybertruck’s performance in this towing test offers a realistic glimpse into the capabilities and limitations of electric pickup trucks. While there are areas for improvement, the Cybertruck demonstrates considerable potential, especially with future enhancements like the Range Extender.

As the electric vehicle market continues to grow and evolve, the Cybertruck is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of electric utility vehicles.