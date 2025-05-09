Toyota Motor Corporation, the world’s largest automaker by sales, announced on Thursday that it is expecting a 35% drop in annual profits for fiscal year 2025, citing a murky global outlook. The Japanese carmaker attributed the anticipated slump to rising costs, supply chain headwinds, foreign exchange pressures, and waning consumer demand in key markets.

First Dip in Five Years

This marks the company’s first projected profit decline in five years, signaling a significant shift in an otherwise resilient run. Toyota forecasted its operating profit to fall to ¥3.3 trillion ($21.2 billion) for the year ending March 2026, down from a record ¥5.3 trillion ($34 billion) in the previous fiscal year.

The profit warning comes despite Toyota posting strong financial results in FY2024, boosted by robust sales and favorable exchange rates. However, company executives now express caution going forward, pointing to an increasingly uncertain global economic environment.

CEO Cites “Storm Clouds on the Horizon”

Toyota President Koji Sato, during the company’s earnings briefing in Tokyo, struck a somber tone. “While we delivered exceptional results last year, we are entering a fiscal period fraught with uncertainty. Geopolitical tensions, fluctuating currencies, and inflationary pressures are creating headwinds,” he said.

Sato added that the auto industry is undergoing rapid transformation, from electrification to software-defined vehicles, and such shifts are demanding massive upfront investments, putting strain on short-term profitability.

Rising Costs and EV Investments Bite

A major chunk of Toyota’s anticipated expenses this year will be directed toward ramping up its electric vehicle (EV) development and battery production facilities. The automaker has committed over ¥1.7 trillion ($11 billion) in investments over the next 12 months to accelerate its EV transition.

While Toyota has faced criticism for being late to the all-electric race, the company is now aggressively pursuing market share. It plans to launch ten new EV models globally by 2026.

At the same time, raw material costs—especially for semiconductors and rare earth elements—remain elevated, eroding margins. Inflation-driven wage hikes in Japan and overseas plants are also adding pressure to the bottom line.

Mixed Global Market Performance

Toyota’s global vehicle sales in the last fiscal year rose 5% to 10.4 million units, but the automaker now projects only modest growth ahead. North America, its largest market, is seeing cooling demand due to higher interest rates and tighter lending standards.

In China, the world’s biggest EV market, Toyota is struggling to keep pace with domestic competitors like BYD and Nio, who are offering cheaper and tech-savvy models. European sales are also facing headwinds due to stricter emissions norms and economic stagnation.

Analysts Remain Cautious

Market analysts expressed concern over the scale of the projected drop. “Toyota’s forecast signals that even the strongest players are not immune to the evolving challenges in the global auto sector,” said Ayako Hirano, auto industry analyst at Nikkei Intelligence.

Shares of Toyota fell 3.2% in Tokyo trading following the announcement, erasing recent gains.

What Lies Ahead

Despite the gloomy forecast, Toyota reaffirmed its long-term commitment to sustainability, innovation, and mobility access. The company plans to double down on hybrid models for markets not ready for full EV adoption and continue expanding its hydrogen fuel cell technology.

However, for the near term, Toyota will need to steer through economic volatility, tech disruption, and rising competition—all while managing investor expectations in a fast-changing automotive landscape.