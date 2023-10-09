Toyota Drops Hints of an Electric FJ Cruiser Revival

Toyota’s remarkable year has seen the iconic Land Cruiser make a comeback and the announcement of an impressive new Tacoma for next year. However, it has also sparked speculations about the revival of the FJ Cruiser. By connecting the dots from previous concepts and a mysterious silhouette unveiled at the Land Cruiser 250 debut event, it appears that Toyota may be quietly working on a new electric vehicle (EV). Let’s delve into the details to uncover the buzz surrounding this potential development.

The story begins with Toyota discontinuing the FJ Cruiser in American markets in 2014, though production continued elsewhere in the world until as recently as 2022, keeping the model fresh in Toyota’s memory.

At the debut event for the 2024 Land Cruiser 250 series, a Toyota representative acknowledged the strong attachment Land Cruiser enthusiasts have to the nameplate while emphasizing the brand’s commitment to modernizing the model. There were hints of exploring new paths for the future of cars, raising the question of whether Toyota is considering full electrification, with the unique FJ Cruiser leading the charge.

Exploring design and details

To get a sense of what a modern FJ Cruiser revival might look like, we can refer back to the ‘Compact Cruiser’ concept introduced by Toyota in 2021. This concept shared a rugged and boxy design reminiscent of the FJ Cruiser. It targeted young urban professionals but retained off-road features like a side-mounted ladder and a sturdy front skid plate.

The most significant point of interest was the powertrain. Toyota indicated its shift toward modernization by proposing a turbocharged hybrid powertrain for the Land Cruiser, combining a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors, delivering a total of 326 horsepower. This setup resembled the powertrain found in the Toyota Tacoma. All Land Cruisers would feature an eight-speed automatic transmission and a robust four-wheel-drive system, including a locking center differential, low-range gearing, crawl control, and hill descent control.

Is the EV eligible for Tax Credits?

A significant question arises regarding the eligibility of an electric FJ Cruiser for the $7,500 federal tax credit—a noteworthy incentive for buyers of new, qualified plug-in electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCVs). To qualify, an EV must meet specific criteria, including a minimum battery capacity of 7 kilowatt-hours (kWh), a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) below 14,000 pounds, assembly in North America, and purchase from an authorized dealer. Astonishingly, the Toyota FJ Cruiser meets these prerequisites, positioning it as a strong contender for the tax credit. Moreover, potential buyers could leverage additional state and local tax credits and rebates, enhancing its appeal.

While Toyota has not officially confirmed the return of the FJ Cruiser, the hints provided by the Compact Cruiser concept and the mysterious silhouette unveiled at the 2023 event suggest that something significant may be in the works. Enthusiasts and potential buyers eagerly await official announcements, hoping for the revival of this iconic model, possibly in a modern, electric form. The automotive world watches with anticipation to see if the FJ Cruiser will make a triumphant return.