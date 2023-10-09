Peterson Automotive Museum Auctions Rare Early VIN Cybertruck for a Whopping $400,000

The Peterson Automotive Museum, a revered institution in the world of automobiles, not only boasts an impressive and historically significant collection but also holds a unique connection to Tesla, thanks to its location in Los Angeles, California. The museum has solidified its place in Tesla lore by housing the most comprehensive Tesla collection worldwide.

At the heart of the museum’s Tesla exhibit lies a treasure trove of fascinating items. Visitors can explore an unrolled version of Tesla’s latest 4680 cells, the innovative structural pack, and even a Model Y rear gigacasting, showcasing the 70 individual parts it replaced. But that’s just the beginning.

The museum’s Tesla inventory also includes a range of captivating artifacts, such as the infamous hummer and steel ball that made headlines during the Cybertruck’s dramatic unveiling. There’s also a post-crash-test Model Y, a prototype of the second-generation roadster, a Tesla-designed Hyperloop pod, a life-sized Tesla semi-truck, an alpha Cybertruck prototype, and an early two-door “smaller, tight-world wolverine” Cybertruck concept, among other intriguing exhibits.

The extensive assortment of Tesla products on display is a testament to the museum’s close ties with the electric vehicle (EV) giant. In a recent development, the Peterson Automotive Museum extended its partnership with Tesla by holding an auction to raffle off a low VIN Cybertruck.

The online auction commenced with a modest $55,000 bid, but it swiftly escalated, reaching an astonishing $200,000 before closing. The auction then transitioned to an in-person event during the museum’s 29th annual gala, hosted by the renowned Emmy winner and automotive aficionado, Jay Leno.

Although the gala was not live-streamed, attendees shared insights, including a video of the live bid and the jaw-dropping final price the early VIN Cybertruck commanded. Surpassing expectations, this rare gem sold for an eye-popping $400,000.

To put this remarkable figure into perspective, it’s worth noting that the expected starting price for the Cybertruck is anticipated to fall between $50,000 to $75,000. This auction result means the Cybertruck fetched a staggering 6 to 8 times its expected retail price. This demand is being driven by a number of factors, including the rising cost of gasoline, the increasing awareness of the environmental benefits of electric vehicles, and the growing availability of charging infrastructure.

This achievement underscores Tesla’s unrivaled prominence as the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer. Tesla’s vehicles are consistently in high demand, and the Cybertruck, in particular, has generated immense anticipation among consumers and investors alike. The Cybertruck’s remarkable auction price serves as a testament to Tesla’s powerful brand and its unrivaled position in the electric vehicle market.

Moreover, the fact that the Cybertruck continues to attract such intense interest four years after its unveiling is a promising sign for Tesla. With over 2 million reservations, the Cybertruck’s timeless beauty bodes well for the company’s future.

The ramifications of this auction reach far beyond Tesla, marking a significant juncture in the automotive sector. The remarkable price achieved for an electric vehicle highlights the evolution of the electric vehicle market, indicating its integration into the mainstream. This transformation represents not only a triumph for Tesla but also for the broader automotive industry, symbolizing a shift towards a more environmentally sustainable future as the current trend is forcing traditional automakers to invest heavily in electric vehicles.