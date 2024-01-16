Toyota’s latest venture into the luxury car market brings an exciting twist with the unveiling of its first-ever Century SUV Convertible. This unique model combines the elegance of the Toyota Century with the versatility of an SUV, making it a standout addition to the luxury vehicle segment.

The Century SUV Convertible was recently showcased at the Grand Sumo Tournament in Japan, emphasizing its connection to Japanese tradition and culture. This model was specifically requested by a retired sumo wrestler and is intended to be used as a parade car for future champions. The unveiling took place outside the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, with Toyota’s Chairman, Akio Toyoda, present alongside key figures from the Japan Sumo Association.

In terms of design, the lower section of the vehicle remains similar to the standard SUV version, but with a significant alteration: the roof and pillars have been removed to create the convertible aspect. This modification required Toyota to reinforce the body to compensate for the lost rigidity, which added weight to the vehicle. Consequently, Toyota reworked the suspension to manage this additional weight effectively.

The Century SUV Convertible boasts a striking appearance, finished in white with an ivory interior. It features multi-spoke alloy wheels, adding to its luxurious appeal. The interior layout has been redesigned; the rear seats were removed and replaced with a raised bench, providing a prime seating area for sumo champions during parades. The vehicle also features a generous amount of legroom, able to accommodate several athletes comfortably.

Under the hood, the Century SUV Convertible retains its standard powertrain, which includes a 3.5-liter V6 engine in a plug-in hybrid setup. This engine delivers 406 horsepower (412 metric horsepower), powering all four wheels through an e-CVT transmission and the E-Four Advanced all-wheel drive system. The lithium-ion battery pack provides up to 43 miles (69 kilometers) of zero-emission driving range, although the impact of additional weight on this range is unknown.

Despite being a special edition, the Century SUV Convertible retains the main specifications of the standard model. It has a wheelbase of 116.1 inches (2950 mm) and weighs approximately 5,665 pounds (2,570 kilograms). The convertible version offers the same powerful performance as the standard SUV, thanks to its plug-in hybrid setup.

Toyota’s achievement of being the world’s top-selling automaker for three consecutive years, as of 2022, significantly bolsters the introduction of the Century SUV Convertible. Holding this title reflects Toyota’s robust global presence and its ability to cater to a diverse range of consumer needs and preferences. While luxury vehicle sales may represent a smaller segment of Toyota’s overall market, the introduction of the Century SUV Convertible adds a layer of glamour and prestige to their lineup.

The Century SUV Convertible, with its unique blend of traditional elegance and modern technology is the most expensive model in Toyota’s lineup. The Century SUV Convertible is a unique offering that combines the best of Toyota’s craftsmanship and technological advancements.