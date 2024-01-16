In Elden Ring, where every weapon can be a game-changer, the Antspur Rapier emerges as a standout choice due to its unique Scarlet Rot build-up. In this guide, we’ll delve into the exclusive features of the Antspur Rapier and the intricate journey to obtain this powerful weapon. Follow along as we uncover the secrets of Scarlet Rot, the Antspur Rapier’s location, and its prowess in battle.

Elden Ring introduces a diverse array of weapons, each with its own unique characteristics. Some weapons, akin to those in Souls games, boast innate status build-ups, elevating them to top-tier status. Whether it’s the Rivers of Blood inducing rapid Blood Loss or the Moonlight Greatsword excelling in Frost build-up, status effects play a crucial role.

For weapons without inherent status build-up, players can turn to whetblades, introducing various Ash of Wars to induce effects like Blood Loss, Poison, and Frost. However, among these, Scarlet Rot stands out, being exclusive to a select few weapons. Surprisingly, the Antspur Rapier is one such weapon, offering players an early advantage in the game.

Antspur Rapier Location:

To obtain the Antspur Rapier, players must journey to the Shaded Castle, a location nestled far north in Altus Plateau. Here, a formidable NPC enemy named Maleigh Marais guards the coveted weapon. The journey is not without its challenges, but the rewards are well worth the effort.

Begin by collecting the left and right Dectus medallions, found in chests at Fort Haight and Fort Faroth, respectively. These medallions grant access to the Grand Lift of Dectus, allowing passage to the Altus Plateau. Upon reaching the plateau, locate the Altus Plateau site of grace by heading a little north from the Grand Lift of Dectus.

Navigate through the valley, braving the dangers of giant crabs and trolls. Using Torrent can be advantageous in swiftly reaching Shaded Castle, a distinctive structure standing in a pool of greenish poisonous water. Activating the Shaded Castle Ramparts site of grace is an option, or continue west to encounter the Giant Golem, a precursor to the Antspur Rapier challenge.

Approach the Giant Golem to activate its core, prompting the appearance of Maleigh Marais. As the battle ensues, players can strategically use the environment, taking advantage of the Giant Golem’s attacks to gain an upper hand. Whether through combat or a strategic cliffside approach, overcoming Maleigh Marais will reward players with the Antspur Rapier and the coveted Marais armor set.

Why Antspur Rapier is a Dexterity Weapon

The Antspur Rapier is a thrusting sword boasting a Scarlet Rot build-up of 50. To wield this weapon effectively, players must have 20 Dexterity and 10 Strength. At its maximum level of 25, the Antspur Rapier exhibits a C scaling in Dexterity and a D scaling in Strength. However, the true strength of this weapon lies not in its scaling but in its agile moveset combined with the potent status build-up.

The Scarlet Rot build-up alone makes the Antspur Rapier a formidable weapon, as it can afflict almost all enemies in Elden Ring. As a thrusting sword, the weapon allows players to apply Scarlet Rot quickly, gradually eroding the target’s health on a percentage basis over time.

Antspur Rapier’s Unique Multi-Status Build-Up

What sets the Antspur Rapier apart is its capability to carry multiple status build-ups simultaneously. By applying Ashes of War like Poisonous Mist, Chilling Mist, and Poison Moth Flight, players can diversify their approach. Choosing Bleed, Poison, or Cold affinity allows for a combination of status effects, making the Antspur Rapier a versatile weapon in the player’s arsenal.

For those adventurous enough to secure an extra Antspur Rapier, either through New Game+ or a friendly exchange, a powerful tactic emerges. Power stancing two of these thrusting swords results in a quad-status build-up. While this strategy may not be optimal for PvE gameplay, it proves highly effective in PvP scenarios, building pressure and irritation as opponents contend with multiple status bars on their screens.