Toyota outsells GM in the US amid chip shortage crisis in 2021

General Motors has been the largest seller since 1931. Toyota outsells General Motors in the first nine months of 2021 despite the challenges like the semi conductor chip shortage crisis. General Motors had to shut down many of its factories for multiple days this year, and the damage continues. Toyota sold around 1.86 million units this year, and GM sold around 1.78 million units. There is a huge difference of over 80,000 units, as Toyota’s sales rose in the US by 1.4% in the quarter.

This year, Toyota’s sales in the US rose by 27.9% in the United States. GM spokesman Jim Cain said on Friday to Reuters, We certainly wish we had a few more semiconductors and I bet Toyota wishes they had a few more pickups and SUVs. Nobody should be making long-term judgments about the market” based on the sales numbers impacted by the chip crisis.

Starting next week General Motors factories are expected to start regularly and continue at the same pace till year-end. Its third-quarter sales fell by nearly 33% with 446,997 units being sold. In more than a decade, that is the worst quarterly sales the company had.

Furthermore, Toyota states that they have never focused on being the number one in sales this year, the result was an anomaly considering the chip shortage issue.