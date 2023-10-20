Toyota Unveils Enhanced 2024 HiLux Infotainment System for Europe

Toyota is set to introduce an upgraded infotainment system for the 2024 HiLux model in Europe, signaling the brand’s commitment to staying at the forefront of automotive technology. The new ‘GR Sport II’ HiLux, recently launched in Australia, will feature Toyota’s latest multimedia system equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen.

All about the new Infotainment System

This advanced system, first introduced in the Corolla Cross in Australia last year, offers an array of cutting-edge features. Notably, it supports wireless Apple CarPlay, ensuring seamless connectivity without the need for cables. Additionally, it boasts connected satellite navigation for real-time traffic updates and more, even in areas with limited mobile phone signal. The system incorporates natural voice control for effortless operation, and it allows multiple driver profiles, each storing personalized settings.

An exciting aspect of this update is the provision of over-the-air software updates, although it’s important to note that this feature may not be available in all markets.

Toyota’s decision to enhance the HiLux’s infotainment system aligns with their continuous commitment to cater to the evolving needs of their customers. The 2024 HiLux, equipped with this advanced technology, is poised to maintain its competitive edge in the Australian ute market. This move comes as the HiLux faces increasing competition from newer models like the Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, making technological innovation all the more critical in maintaining its market share.

Where does HiLux stand against its top competitors?: Australian example

As Toyota Australia’s Vice President for Sales and Marketing, Sean Hanley, aptly puts it, this commitment to regular updates signifies Toyota’s agility in adapting to contemporary market demands. The company’s nimbleness in this regard ensures that customers can benefit from the latest technologies and features as they become available.

When evaluating the HiLux against its competitors like the Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, it’s essential to consider various factors. While all three are popular 4×4 ute vehicles in the Australian market, they each have unique advantages and drawbacks.

The Ford Ranger stands out for its robust performance, comfortable ride, extended warranty, and favorable resale value. However, it is relatively expensive and may have some reliability concerns.

The Isuzu D-Max is recognized for its affordability, reliability, robust towing capacity, and off-road capabilities. On the downside, it may not offer the same level of comfort and features as the Ranger or the HiLux.

In the case of the Toyota HiLux, it is renowned for its reliability, substantial towing capacity, off-road prowess, and strong resale value. Nevertheless, it may not match the Ranger in terms of comfort and feature-rich offerings.

How will the updates play out in Europe?

The European market for the Toyota HiLux is relatively small compared to other regions, such as Australia and Southeast Asia. Pickup trucks are generally less popular in Europe than in other regions, due to the high cost of fuel and the narrow roads in many European cities. However, the Hilux remains a popular choice for businesses and individuals who need a durable and reliable vehicle.