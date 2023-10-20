Toyota Unveils Enhanced 2024 HiLux Infotainment System for Europe

Toyota is set to introduce an upgraded infotainment system for the 2024 HiLux model in Europe, signaling the brand’s commitment to staying at the forefront of automotive technology. The new ‘GR Sport II’ HiLux, recently launched in Australia, will feature Toyota’s latest multimedia system equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen.
All about the new Infotainment System
This advanced system, first introduced in the Corolla Cross in Australia last year, offers an array of cutting-edge features. Notably, it supports wireless Apple CarPlay, ensuring seamless connectivity without the need for cables. Additionally, it boasts connected satellite navigation for real-time traffic updates and more, even in areas with limited mobile phone signal. The system incorporates natural voice control for effortless operation, and it allows multiple driver profiles, each storing personalized settings.
An exciting aspect of this update is the provision of over-the-air software updates, although it’s important to note that this feature may not be available in all markets.
Toyota’s decision to enhance the HiLux’s infotainment system aligns with their continuous commitment to cater to the evolving needs of their customers. The 2024 HiLux, equipped with this advanced technology, is poised to maintain its competitive edge in the Australian ute market. This move comes as the HiLux faces increasing competition from newer models like the Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, making technological innovation all the more critical in maintaining its market share.
Where does HiLux stand against its top competitors?: Australian example
As Toyota Australia’s Vice President for Sales and Marketing, Sean Hanley, aptly puts it, this commitment to regular updates signifies Toyota’s agility in adapting to contemporary market demands. The company’s nimbleness in this regard ensures that customers can benefit from the latest technologies and features as they become available.
When evaluating the HiLux against its competitors like the Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, it’s essential to consider various factors. While all three are popular 4×4 ute vehicles in the Australian market, they each have unique advantages and drawbacks.
- The Ford Ranger stands out for its robust performance, comfortable ride, extended warranty, and favorable resale value. However, it is relatively expensive and may have some reliability concerns.
- The Isuzu D-Max is recognized for its affordability, reliability, robust towing capacity, and off-road capabilities. On the downside, it may not offer the same level of comfort and features as the Ranger or the HiLux.
- In the case of the Toyota HiLux, it is renowned for its reliability, substantial towing capacity, off-road prowess, and strong resale value. Nevertheless, it may not match the Ranger in terms of comfort and feature-rich offerings.
How will the updates play out in Europe?
In 2022, Toyota sold over 40,000 HiLux units in Europe, making it the best-selling pickup truck in the region, particularly popular in the United Kingdom, France, and Spain.
The new Hilux, with a new design, improved engine performance, and additional safety features is expected to further boost sales in the European market.
Expected Pricing
The new 2024 Toyota HiLux is expected to cost slightly more than the current model. In Australia, the current HiLux starts at $30,400 for the base model Workmate and goes up to $69,990 for the top-of-the-line Rugged X. The updated model is expected to start at around $31,000 for the base model and go up to around $71,000 for the top-of-the-line model.
The exact pricing of the new HiLux will vary depending on the market and the specific trim level and options chosen. However, it is expected to be priced in line with its competitors, such as the Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.