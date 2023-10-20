How To Play Multiplayer in Endless Dungeons

Endless Dungeon is an exciting game that immerses you in the mysteries of an ancient space station created by the enigmatic Endless civilization. If you’ve ventured into the labyrinthine corridors of this roguelike, you’re already aware of the pulse-pounding excitement that comes from battling foes, collecting valuable loot, and the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat. But what sets this experience apart is its focus on multiplayer gameplay, making it even more engaging and thrilling. In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about multiplayer in Endless Dungeon and how to make the most of it.

Endless Dungeon throws you into a world where you’ll find yourself stranded on an ancient space station built by the Endless civilization. Much like other roguelites, the core gameplay involves navigating various dungeons, vanquishing enemies, and looting valuable treasures. Your journey could end in either triumph or defeat, but every attempt will return you to the ship’s saloon, where you can utilize your findings before embarking on the next daring expedition.

Getting Started with Multiplayer

Before diving into the multiplayer action of Endless Dungeon, it’s essential to understand the basics. The game accommodates a maximum of three players, with each player controlling one of the eight available characters. However, not all characters are accessible right from the start. Your ability to unlock them will depend on your progress and the host’s progress, so it may take some time to assemble your dream team.

Co-op Gameplay & Crossplay

In Endless Dungeon, cooperative multiplayer is the name of the game. You won’t be pitted against other players but will instead join forces to face off against the various challenges and adversaries within the game. Teamwork is the key to success, and players must work together to defeat enemies and tackle the game’s challenges.

If you’re curious about crossplay, you should know that it’s only partially supported in Endless Dungeon. While this may limit some of the ways you can enjoy multiplayer, it’s still possible to team up with friends on different platforms, adding an extra layer of excitement to your adventures.

Online Co-op vs. Local Co-op

Endless Dungeon offers online co-op gameplay, which allows you to join forces with friends from different locations, enhancing the social aspect of the game. However, it’s essential to note that local co-op, where players can gather around a single screen for a shared gaming experience, is not available in this release. Console players hoping for a local co-op experience might be disappointed, but this decision aligns with the developer’s history of focusing on online multiplayer.

Progression in Multiplayer

In Endless Dungeon’s multiplayer mode, progression is a bit uneven. While the host player will achieve progression milestones and complete quests, other players in the same session won’t share these benefits. This means that if you were hoping to experience the full game together with friends, that won’t be possible. However, if you’re joining a player who has progressed further in the game than you have, you’ll have access to the features they’ve unlocked so far.

Multiplayer in Endless Dungeon is organized into three-person teams, allowing you and your friends to dive into the challenges together. The addition of an optional voice chat feature in the game makes communication a breeze, enhancing your teamwork and overall experience.

In the game, each dungeon run comprises various tasks, decisions, and challenges. These are much more manageable when tackled as a team. For instance, one player can explore the map, seeking out resource generators to activate, while another can set up defensive turrets. Meanwhile, a third player can search for unopened doors, potentially revealing valuable loot. With each player focusing on a specific role, you’ll find that the many waves of enemies that assault your group and your precious energy-giving crystal robot become much easier to handle.