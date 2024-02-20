Toyota is entering the anime world with a boldness that few automakers have shown before. A brand-new anime entertainment series featuring a “dashing protagonist who’s taking on the evil of soulless automated driving” is being launched by the Japanese automaker. GRIP, a five-episode series, will debut on Toyota.com every week starting on February 26.

Produced for Toyota by Intertrend, a marketing firm located in Long Beach, GRIP plays on the brand’s existing lineup of automobiles as well as its well-liked motorsports branch, Gazoo Racing, in an attempt to attract Gen-Z and younger Asian Americans. Anime is the “perfect conduit for this audience, leveraging a storytelling platform that wasn’t a usual, expected ad campaign,” according to Matthew Choy, Executive Director of Strategy and Creativity at Intertrend.

Storyline

The show follows Jae Kang, the main character, and his team as they race across a futuristic city under the authority of the fictitious tech company SynthCorp. According to the description of the series, the action-packed anime starts when Dr. Synth is in charge of a “vast fleet of cookie-cutter vehicles, which he has successfully persuaded the public to perceive as safer, more efficient and will lead to a more controlled society,” at a time “when the thrill of driving has been all but extinguished” by SynthCorp. Naturally, things are not what they seem, and Kang along with his specially designed GR Corolla, naturally has to race against the clock to save the city from certain destruction.

Choy claims that classic anime films like Initial D, which were fundamental to automotive culture, served as the inspiration for the concept of employing animation to promote Toyota’s line of vehicles (and their dependability). Choy says that anime amps up the thrill and excitement of driving and allows for larger-than-life portraits of both cars and people. Anime allows for larger-than-life portraits of both cars and people and helps to amp up the thrill and excitement of driving.

Exciting series for Gazoo Racing Fans

Fans of GR (or Gazoo Racing) will also get some excitement and easter eggs from GRIP. GR vehicles, which were used for endurance racing and rallies, have long been legendary among gearheads and motorheads alike. GRIP offers a glimpse into the bespoke automobiles, but it’s set in an animated other reality.

According to Choy, there are several similarities between the subjects covered in the series and the current state of affairs. He mentions themes like Automation vs. Manual Control, Digital vs. Analog, and of course, the age-old conflict between Good vs. Evil, saying, “We were inspired to tell a story that went beyond the product and utilized narratives that we see all around us in American culture.” “This series is for everyone interested in watching a thrilling story unfold,” he says, not just anime fans and nerds.