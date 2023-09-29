Toyota Unveils new Tundra 1794 Limited Edition at the State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas witnessed a momentous automotive reveal as Toyota introduced the 2024 Tundra 1794 Limited Edition at the fair. This exceptional variant is an extension of the esteemed 1794 Edition Tundra, renowned for its opulent leather interiors and formidable off-road capabilities. Elevating the exclusivity and innovation to unprecedented levels, Toyota has left a mark on the premium automobile industry.

Honoring Texan Legacy

Deeply rooted in Texan history, the 1794 Edition pays homage to Texas’ oldest ranch, established in 1794 near present-day San Antonio. Toyota’s substantial land acquisition from this historic ranch laid the groundwork for its San Antonio manufacturing facility, where both the Tundra and Sequoia models are meticulously crafted.

Luxurious Interior

Toyota has forged a formidable partnership with the illustrious Saddleback Leather Company to create an exclusive, hand-stitched premium leather adorned with the distinctive 1794 Limited Edition insignia. The rear seat pockets, reminiscent of saddlebags, are elegantly fastened with leather buckles, infusing a touch of Western charm. As a complement, Saddleback offers a range of unique accessories, including a capacious overnight bag, a tool roll, an owner’s portfolio, a key glove, and a dainty pouch – a complete ensemble for the modern adventurer.

In addition to the Saddleback leather, the Tundra 1794 Limited Edition also features a number of other unique interior appointments. An exclusive 1794 Limited Edition gear knob adorns the center console, and the dashboard is finished in American walnut wood. The front seats have ventilation and heating, and the back seats have heating as well. A JBL sound system and a panoramic sunroof are also included as standard equipment with the truck.

Exterior Elegance

In addition to the stunning interiors, the exterior of 1794 Limited Edition makes a bold statement with a dark chrome grille, body side moldings accented by blacked-out elements, and a distinctive stamped tailgate. Buyers are offered a multitude of paint options, ranging from the pristine Wind Chill Pearl to the bold Smoked Mesquite.

Adventure Beast

Underneath its polished exterior, Toyota engineers have left no stone unturned in enhancing the Tundra’s off-road prowess. The highlight here is the enhanced FOX suspension, equipped with 2.5-inch-diameter FOX Internal Bypass shocks. This meticulously tuned suspension system not only raises the ride height by 1.1 inches but also enhances ground clearance, ensuring an unparalleled driving experience. Complementing these upgrades is a specially designed off-road wheel and tire combination.

Highlights of the Limited Edition

For those seeking exclusivity, Toyota plans to manufacture only 1,500 units of the Tundra 1794 Limited Edition, each distinguished by an embossed label on the dashboard. Expected to arrive at dealerships in the forthcoming spring, these limited-edition treasures will occupy the apex of the Tundra lineup.

Pricing

However, the pricing for the Tundra 1794 Limited Edition has not been set yet. It is expected to be above the $64,310 base price of the 1794 Edition.

In a grand unveiling that seamlessly merges Texan heritage with contemporary innovation, the 2024 Toyota Tundra 1794 Limited Edition emerges as a standout choice for those in pursuit of luxury and adventure within a rugged package. With limited availability and a focus on premium craftsmanship, this model is poised to set a new benchmark in the fiercely competitive truck market.