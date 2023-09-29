Monsoon season in India brings relief from scorching heat but also ushers in a set of challenges for vehicle owners. Heavy rains, waterlogged streets, and unpredictable weather can pose significant risks to your vehicle. While having comprehensive car insurance is a necessity, you can further safeguard your finances by considering add-on covers or insurance riders that provide additional protection during the monsoon. In this article, we will explore essential add-on covers that can shield your vehicle and finances from monsoon-related damages, with a focus on Acko car insurance and the concept of No Claim Bonus (NCB) in car insurance.

Engine Protection Cove

One of the most vulnerable parts of your vehicle during the monsoon is the engine. Engine damage due to waterlogging or submersion in floodwater can result in substantial repair costs. An Engine Protection Cover provides financial coverage for repairing or replacing your car’s engine and its critical components in case of water damage. It is a valuable add-on to consider during the monsoon season.

Zero Depreciation Cover

A Zero Depreciation Cover ensures that you receive the full claim amount for the replacement of parts damaged due to natural calamities or accidents, without factoring in depreciation. This is particularly beneficial during the monsoon season when the value of car parts tends to depreciate rapidly. By opting for this cover, you can significantly reduce your out-of-pocket expenses when making a claim.

Roadside Assistance Cover

Monsoon-related mishaps can leave you stranded on the road, which can be inconvenient and potentially dangerous. Roadside Assistance Cover provides services like towing, flat tire assistance, battery jump-start, and emergency fuel delivery. It ensures that you receive timely help, regardless of your location, ensuring your safety during challenging situations.

Return to Invoice (RTI) Cover

In the unfortunate event that your vehicle is declared a total loss during the monsoon season, a Return to Invoice Cover can be a lifesaver. It ensures that you receive the original invoice price of your car, including registration charges and road tax, rather than the depreciated value calculated by standard car insurance policies. This cover helps you replace your vehicle with minimal financial strain.

No-claim Bonus (NCB) Protector

NCB in car insurance is a significant benefit, as it rewards policyholders for claim-free years by offering a discount on the premium. However, making a claim can reset your NCB to zero, resulting in higher premiums. A NCB Protector ensures that even after making a claim, you can retain a portion of your NCB discount, minimizing the impact on your premium costs.

Consumables Cover

Monsoon-related damages often involve the replacement of consumable items such as engine oil, brake oil, and coolant. A Consumables Cover provides coverage for these expenses, reducing your financial burden when repairing your vehicle after water damage or flooding.

Personal Belongings Cover

If your personal belongings inside the car, such as gadgets, documents, or clothing, get damaged due to water ingress or flooding, a Personal Belongings Cover can reimburse you for the loss. This cover ensures that you are not left out of pocket for your damaged possessions.

Key Replacement Cover

Losing or damaging your car keys during the monsoon season can be both frustrating and expensive. A Key Replacement Cover covers the cost of replacing your lost or damaged car keys, including the reprogramming of keyless entry systems.

Choosing the Right Add-On Covers with Acko Car Insurance

Acko Car Insurance is a digital-first insurer in India that offers a range of comprehensive car insurance policies and add-on covers. Here are some tips for selecting the right add-on covers with Acko:

Evaluate Your Needs : Assess your specific requirements based on your location, driving habits, and the likelihood of monsoon-related risks. Prioritize add-on covers that align with your needs. Understand Policy Terms : Carefully read and understand the terms and conditions of Acko car insurance policies and add-on covers. Pay attention to coverage limits, deductibles, and claim procedures. Consider Your Budget : Add-on covers come at an additional cost. Ensure that the total premium, including add-ons, fits comfortably within your budget without straining your finances. Speak to Customer Support : If you have questions or need assistance in choosing the right add-on covers, reach out to Acko’s customer support for guidance and clarification. Regularly Review Your Policy : As your circumstances change, your insurance needs may evolve. Periodically review your car insurance policy and add-on covers to ensure they remain suitable for your situation.

Conclusion

Monsoon season in India can bring forth unexpected challenges for vehicle owners. While comprehensive car insurance is essential, enhancing your coverage with add-on covers can provide added protection against monsoon-related damages. Acko Car Insurance offers a range of comprehensive policies and add-on covers to suit varying needs and budgets.

It’s crucial to assess your specific requirements, budget, and location-based risks when choosing the right add-on covers. By doing so, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing that your vehicle and finances are adequately protected during the monsoon season, while still benefiting from the concept of No Claim Bonus (NCB) in car insurance to lower your premium costs.