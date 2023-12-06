Toyota has recently unveiled two new electric vehicle (EV) concepts, marking a significant step in its journey towards electrification. Despite being a latecomer in the EV market, Toyota’s announcement of the Urban SUV and Sport Crossover concepts showcases the company’s commitment to expanding its electric vehicle lineup.

Firstly, the Urban SUV concept is a compact vehicle that draws inspiration from the Yaris Cross, one of Toyota’s best-selling models in Europe. This concept is a near-production design and is expected to enter one of Europe’s largest battery electric vehicle (BEV) market segments next year. The Urban SUV represents Toyota’s strategic move to cater to the growing demand for compact, efficient, and environmentally friendly urban transportation solutions.

Secondly, the Sport Crossover concept is a unique blend of a high-riding fastback sedan and a compact SUV. Slated for production in 2025, this model offers an alternative to the traditional compact SUV, combining the practicality of an SUV with the sleek design of a sedan. This concept underscores Toyota’s innovative approach to meeting diverse consumer preferences in the evolving automotive market.

Furthermore, Toyota has ambitious plans for its EV lineup in Europe, with six EVs slated for release by 2026. This includes the already available Toyota bZ4X and a compact SUV concept revealed last year. The company’s strategy also involves unveiling two additional EVs in the coming months, further expanding its electric vehicle portfolio.

However, Toyota’s journey in the EV market has not been without challenges. The company has been criticized for lagging behind its competitors in EV development and for its lobbying efforts against policies favoring battery-electric vehicles over hybrids. Despite being an early pioneer in vehicle electrification, Toyota’s focus on hybrids has been seen as a hindrance to the broader adoption of fully electric vehicles.

Despite these criticisms, Toyota’s recent announcements and future plans indicate a significant shift in its strategy. The company aims to release 30 electric vehicles and sell 3.5 million battery EVs by 2030. Additionally, Toyota plans to transform Lexus, its luxury brand, into an EV-only marque by 2035. These ambitious goals reflect Toyota’s recognition of the growing importance of electric vehicles in achieving carbon neutrality.

The debate over EV demand in the US has also provided Toyota with an opportunity to highlight its diversified approach to electrification. Akio Toyoda, Toyota’s chairman and former CEO, emphasized the multiple pathways to achieving carbon neutrality, suggesting that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to the transition to electric vehicles.

The auto giant offers a diverse range of electric vehicles (EVs) catering to various needs and preferences.

Their current lineup includes the all-electric SUV bZ4X, boasting a range of up to 252 miles and starting at $42,000. For those seeking electric vans, the Proace Electric and Proace City Electric offer ranges of up to 162 and 143 miles, respectively, with starting MSRPs of $43,550 and £38,500.

Toyota’s hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) provide fuel efficiency while maintaining gasoline engine capability. The Prius, Corolla, Corolla Hatchback, Rav4, and Camry HEVs offer impressive ranges of up to 567, 520, 520, 302, and 520 miles, respectively, with starting MSRPs ranging from $21,450 to $28,950.

Additionally, Toyota’s plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) offer extended electric driving ranges and zero-emissions operation.