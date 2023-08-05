Tozo Golden X1 – Review “Best Feature Earbuds to Meet Your Needs”

If you are someone who has been looking to get in hands with new earbuds, then here we have got a great suggestion for you, it’s new Tozo Golden X1. As there are many earbuds in the market in today’s date, it leaves many of us with a question about which earbuds is the right choice for us to go with.

Well, to get you the right earbuds for a great budget, the new Tozo Golden X1 earbud is the right choice for you to go with. To give you a glimpse about the earbuds, these earbuds come with a great specification with a bigger and high-quality audio driver combined with great connectivity features as well as you get all of these for an incredible price. Here is a deep review where we will be taking a deep delve into the specification as well as price and a final call on whether you should go for these earbuds or not.

Tozo Golden X1 – Specification and Features

Let’s first talk about what the new Tozo Golden X1 features on the hardware side.

While looking for earbuds, you must get great high-quality audio drivers where Tozo has added a dedicated 12mm customized driver which will be providing a great balance between listening to both highs as well as lows, and also you get a great bass output.

The audio driver also provides an Ultra-wide frequency audio response ranging between 12Hz to 44.1kHz which is way beyond human’s hearing range.

Tozo didn’t end here! Tozo Golden X1 doesn’t only come with a premium audio driver but infact it also comes with the support for an LDAC (High Definition Audio Decoding) and also Hi-Res Audio certification which will take your audio experience to the next level. To enhance your audio experience, you also get the option for Environment as well as Active Noise Cancellation support too.

Talking about Noise cancellation, the earbuds are capable and also certified with TUV Rheinland certifications and the company claims that the audio hearing can be reduced to as low as 42dB.

Besides all these features, you also get a digital LED display on the earbuds case where you will be able to check the battery levels of the earbuds as well as the case.

Moving on to the battery side, the company claims that the new earbuds will be able to last for up to 8 hours after a single charger, and with a charging case, the battery will be lasting for 32 hours. You can charge the Golden X1 with the Typc-C cable too. Moving on the connectivity side, here also Tozo has not made any such compromises as you get the latest Bluetooth 5.3 which will be efficient enough for faster pairing and longer distance range too.

You can also tune the audio output with the help of the Tozo audio app where you can connect your Golden X1 earbuds and completely tune the audio output based on your current mood or condition. Also, the earbuds are certified with IP6X rating as well.

What’s the pricing?

Let’s now move to the pricing side, because usually, such earbuds which come with these great features can easily cost you around $200+. However, the same won’t be applied to the Tozo Golden X1 as here you can get these earbuds for as low as $149 only.

Not only that, but infact Tozo is also providing a Registry bonus where by joining their registry bonus you will be able to claim a direct $15 off on the earbuds. This brings down the price to just $134.99.

Conclusion – Should you buy Tozo Golden X1?

As we mentioned the Tozo Golden X1 comes with a great set of features thanks to its amazing audio drivers, battery life, and also you get faster connectivity.

Considering all of these necessary features, we strongly believe that getting Tozo Goldmen X1 won’t be a regretful choice for you.

It’s not only us who are recommending but infact, we also have Lewis Hilsenteger from Unboxed Therapy Youtube channel who has reviewed the product and shared his thoughts. You can checkout out this video embedded below:

