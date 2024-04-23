Immersive Sound Quality
The TOZO HT2 headphones boast 40mm Dynamic Driver Units that deliver an immersive sound experience like no other…
Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling
Say goodbye to distractions and immerse yourself fully in your audio journey with Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling technology…
Crystal-Clear Calls
Stay seamlessly connected with crystal-clear calls every time, thanks to the advanced Tri-Mic ENC Call Noise Cancelling feature…
Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity
With Bluetooth 5.3 technology, enjoy stable and efficient wireless connectivity with an effective range of up to 10 meters…
Long Battery Life
The TOZO HT2 headphones are designed to keep up with your busy lifestyle, offering impressive battery life…
Comfort and Style
Designed for maximum comfort during extended listening sessions, the TOZO HT2 headphones feature an over-ear design and weigh just 254.5g…
What’s in the Box
Alongside the TOZO HT2 Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones, you’ll find a 3.5mm analog audio cable for wired listening, a charging cable for convenient recharging, and a Quick Guide & User Manual to help you get started…