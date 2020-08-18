Trell secured $11.4M in Series A from KTB Network

Trell, a Bangalore based lifestyle community commerce platform, has now announced that it has secured $11.4 million in Series A funding round backed by the KTB Network.

Some other investors also participated in the funding round.

“Trell has shown incredible growth over the last few months, and we believe it’s only the beginning of what will come in the future. We were especially impressed by how the team dealt with an unexpected user growth during the COVID-19-period. It’ll soon be a most prominent lifestyle social discovery platform in India and we’re happy to ride on a rocketship,” said Hyesung Kim, Venture Capitalist, KTB Network.

“We are glad to see the rapid growth and consumer love at Trell. Even today, over 500 million Indian language internet users are struggling with lifestyle inspiration and purchase decisions. With more regional key-opinion-leaders (KOLs) coming on Trell, our aim is to become the most relatable lifestyle community commerce platform for our users,” said Prashant.