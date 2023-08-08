Trial Progresses for $5 Billion Lawsuit Against Google Over ‘Incognito Mode’ Tracking

On Monday, a judge in California rejected Google’s plea for summary judgment in a lawsuit brought forth by users. These individuals claim that Google unlawfully infringed upon the privacy rights of countless people. The core allegation revolves around Google’s cookies, analytics, and app tools, which allegedly continued to monitor internet browsing activities even when users thought they were in Incognito mode on Chrome or using similar privacy features such as Safari’s private browsing.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers referenced statements found within the Chrome privacy notice, Privacy Policy, Incognito Splash Screen, and Search & Browse Privately Help page. These statements pertain to the extent of data limitation or users’ control over shared information while using Incognito mode. The judge noted that when considered collectively, there is a debatable matter regarding whether these statements establish a legally binding commitment by Google to refrain from data collection during users’ private browsing.

After the decision was announced, Google representative José Castañeda issued the following response to The Verge: “We strongly dispute these claims, and we will defend ourselves vigorously against them. Incognito mode in Chrome gives you the choice to browse the internet without your activity being saved to your browser or device. As we clearly state, each time you open a new incognito tab, websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity during your session.”

Another pertinent issue raised by the judge that undermines Google’s arguments pertains to the evidence presented by the plaintiffs. It has been established that Google not only merges users’ regular and confidential browsing data within the same logs but also employs these merged logs to tailor personalized advertisements. What’s more, even though the individual data points gathered might appear anonymous in isolation, their aggregation empowers Google with the capability to discern a user’s identity with a notably high probability of success.

In addressing one of Google’s disputes regarding the plaintiffs not experiencing financial damage, the judge correctly highlights that the plaintiffs have shown there’s a real market for their browsing data. However, Google’s alleged secretive collection of this data has actually prevented the plaintiffs from fully participating in this market. This recognition emphasizes how Google’s actions have greatly affected the plaintiff’s ability to earn money.

Furthermore, the judge makes a cogent observation regarding the inadequacy of monetary compensation as the sole recourse. Given the intricate nature of Google’s data collection practices, it becomes evident that mere financial damages cannot provide a comprehensive remedy. Therefore, the imperative for injunctive relief arises as an essential means to address and curtail Google’s ongoing unauthorized accumulation of users’ private browsing data. This underscores the necessity for a broader and more encompassing legal intervention to rectify the harm that Google’s data collection practices perpetuate.

The lawsuit was officially initiated in the year 2020, with the primary aim of seeking damages totalling a minimum of $5 billion. This legal action, as detailed by journalist Mike Swift for MLex, has taken an interesting turn with the recent ruling. While the outcome wasn’t entirely unexpected, the significance of the ruling lies in its potential impact on the trajectory of the case.

The presiding judge had already hinted at her inclination towards this ruling, making the development less surprising. Nevertheless, this ruling holds considerable weight as it propels the lawsuit further along the path toward either a settlement between the involved parties or a full-fledged trial in the courtroom. The implications of this decision are noteworthy, shaping the next steps that will be taken as the case continues to unfold.

