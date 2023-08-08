European Authorities Investigate Adobe-Figma Merger for Monopoly Concerns

The European Commission has thoroughly investigated Adobe’s purchase of Figma, a deal estimated at a staggering $20 billion. This move comes amid growing apprehensions regarding its potential ramifications on competition within the design software industry. The hurdles faced by Adobe in securing regulatory approval for the acquisition have been notable, particularly since the announcement of the deal back in September.

As the months have progressed, the situation has intensified. In a noteworthy development, sixteen member states of the European Union banded together, expressing their collective concern and urging authorities to rigorously assess the potential consequences that may arise from this acquisition. This joint call for scrutiny demonstrates the significance of the matter at hand.

The European Union is not alone in its scrutiny. On the other side of the Atlantic, the United States Department of Justice is also conducting an investigation into the deal’s implications. This parallel inquiry by a major global player underscores the widespread interest in ensuring fair competition and maintaining a level playing field within the design software sector.

Similarly, across the channel, the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority is also delving into the intricacies of the Adobe-Figma acquisition. This multi-pronged investigation reflects the gravity of the concerns raised and the commitment of various regulatory bodies to thoroughly examine the potential impacts on competition, innovation, and consumer choice.

Competition Concerns Surrounding Potential Adobe-Figma Merger

Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president leading the commission’s competition, in a statement, said, “Adobe and Figma are two leading providers of software for the creative community in the digital sphere.” Further, he added, “Many users and businesses rely on their digital design tools to excel in their work. With our in-depth investigation we aim to ensure that users continue to have access to a wide pool of digital creative tools among which to choose.”

Regulators have expressed concerns about a potential merger between the two leading creative design software companies. They worry that such a merger could create a situation where competition is reduced, ultimately harming citizens in the EU. Specifically, there are worries that Adobe might integrate Figma’s tools into its existing Creative Cloud suite, which already includes popular software like Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign. This could make it harder for other companies to compete, according to the Commission’s viewpoint. On the other hand, Figma holds a different perspective. A spokesperson for the company stated to The Register that Figma and Adobe working together could offer greater benefits to designers, creators, and those in knowledge-based roles than either company could achieve individually. Figma believes their collaboration with Adobe could bring more value to these individuals.

Positioning the Merger for Mutual Benefit and Market Enrichment

A spokesperson told The Register in a statement.”We do not believe our proposed combination will result in any reduction of competition in our respective markets, and we look forward to continued conversations with the EC focused on the benefits a combined Adobe-Figma entity will bring.” At the same time, Adobe is committed to a continued effort to persuade regulatory authorities to grant their approval for the acquisition. Our confidence in the strength of our case stems from the recognition that

Figma’s product design occupies a complementary space to Adobe’s core creative product offerings. It’s important to underscore that Adobe has no substantive intentions to compete within the product design arena, further reinforcing the rationale behind this proposed union.

A spokesperson representing Adobe, a prominent player in Photoshop and creative software, expressed the company’s anticipation for the next phase of this process. This next stage presents an opportunity to solidify the veracity of our claims and position, reinforcing the seamless fit between the two entities. The impending discussions are eagerly anticipated, as they will allow us to substantiate the manifold benefits of this merger. A rep for the Photoshop giant told The Register, “We look forward to establishing these facts in the next phase of the process and successfully completing the transaction.”

Comments

comments