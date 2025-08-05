In a cinematic turn of events that sounds more like a tech-thriller plot, a truck transporting thousands of high-end Samsung devices, including the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 was stolen near London’s Heathrow Airport. The cargo, reportedly worth $9.6 million (13.3 billion KRW), included not just the latest foldables but also smartwatches and a variety of other Samsung phones.

This theft comes on the heels of a triumphant product launch for Samsung, as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 shattered pre-order records in several major markets.

According to reports from Yonhap News TV, citing British police sources and local media like FNN News, the truck was transporting 12,000 Samsung devices when it was hijacked near Heathrow Airport, a major hub for tech imports and exports in the UK.

The stolen consignment had just arrived at the airport and was being transferred to a nearby warehouse when the theft occurred. Details remain scarce, but authorities believe the truck was targeted after arriving at the distribution center, suggesting inside knowledge or tracking.

What Was Stolen: Thousands of Premium Devices

The stolen cargo reportedly included:

5,000 units of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7

5,000 Galaxy Watch 8 devices

An unspecified number of Galaxy S25 and Galaxy A16 phones

While the exact breakdown of each model was not disclosed, the value of the stolen goods was estimated to be 13.3 billion Korean Won, or nearly $9.6 million USD. Fortunately for Samsung, the cargo was fully insured, so the company is unlikely to face direct financial losses from the theft itself.

No Confirmed Recovery Yet

British police have located the container believed to be involved in the heist, but it’s unclear how much if any of the cargo has been recovered. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and Samsung has yet to release an official comment regarding the incident or the potential supply chain impacts.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the perpetrators remain unidentified.

Record-Breaking Popularity May Have Attracted Thieves

The timing of the theft is particularly notable. Just days prior, Samsung celebrated that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 broke pre-order records in India, the United States, and South Korea some of the brand’s biggest markets.

The surge in demand may have drawn attention from organized criminal groups looking to capitalize on the devices’ sky-high resale value. Foldables are still considered premium tech with resale prices ranging from $1,000 to over $2,000 per unit, especially in grey and black markets.

This theft may be an indication that the Galaxy Z series is finally becoming mainstream enough to be both desirable and vulnerable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Power and Portability Redefined

Price: $1,999.99

Key Features: 8-inch OLED screen 200MP main camera Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset 4,400mAh battery Refined folding hinge Integrated Galaxy AI tools



The Z Fold 7 is Samsung’s most advanced foldable to date, offering power-user specs in a lighter, slimmer form factor. Its AI tools, camera improvements, and enhanced durability have been widely praised.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: The Pocket-Sized AI Companion

Price: $1,099.00

Key Features: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED main screen 4.1-inch FlexWindow outer display 50MP rear camera Galaxy AI integration 7 years of software updates



The Z Flip 7 combines style, compact design, and AI functionality into a phone that appeals especially to younger users and social media creators. It’s the slimmest Z Flip yet and serves as a “selfie studio in your pocket.”

This incident raises serious questions about supply chain security, especially for high-value, high-demand electronics. It’s not uncommon for smartphone shipments to be targeted Apple, too, has faced similar heists in the past but the scale and timing of this theft make it particularly significant.

“When you’re transporting over $9 million worth of hot new gadgets, you need more than just a driver and GPS,” said one logistics analyst. “It’s a wake-up call for global tech logistics.”

Although Samsung’s financial loss may be minimal thanks to insurance, the theft could potentially disrupt early availability in select regions, depending on where the shipment was headed. Buyers who pre-ordered may experience delays in fulfillment, particularly for specific variants or configurations.

This also puts pressure on Samsung to tighten logistics and distribution protocols, especially with other high-profile launches and global rollouts expected later this year.

The theft of a truck carrying thousands of Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Watch 8 units may be more than just a major criminal act, it’s also a testament to just how valuable and desirable Samsung’s foldable lineup has become. As foldable smartphones edge closer to the mainstream, their visibility and vulnerability will only increase.

In the end, this high-tech heist might underscore the success of Samsung’s latest devices more than any press release could.