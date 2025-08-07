President Donald Trump has unveiled a sweeping 100% tariff on imported computer chips, a dramatic move that could reshape the global tech industry and potentially raise the cost of electronics, vehicles, and home appliances in the U.S.

The announcement came during a White House meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook. Trump said that companies manufacturing chips in the U.S. will not be affected by the tariff—a signal to industry leaders that building on American soil is the only way to avoid steep penalties.

This policy shift follows months of fluctuating tariff policies under the Trump administration, where some electronics had previously been spared. Now, the president is making clear that companies relying on foreign chipmakers will pay a hefty price, unless they bring operations back to the U.S.

A Push to Rebuild Domestic Chip Manufacturing

The semiconductor industry is at the heart of modern technology, powering everything from smartphones to electric vehicles. But in recent years, the U.S. has lost ground to countries like Taiwan, South Korea, and China in chip production. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the fragility of the global chip supply chain, leading to product shortages and higher prices.

Trump’s move is aimed at reversing that trend by forcing companies to build chip factories, or “fabs,” within the U.S. The idea is to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers and strengthen America’s technological infrastructure. However, building and ramping up domestic fabs takes years and billions of dollars, which could mean short-term disruptions for manufacturers and consumers alike.

Critics of the tariff warn that it could lead to higher costs for everyday goods, as companies struggle to absorb or offset the new import taxes.

Apple’s U.S. Investment May Shield It from Tariff Impact

Apple has been among the most prominent U.S. tech firms making significant financial commitments toward domestic production. Since Trump’s return to office in January, the iPhone maker has pledged a total of $600 billion in U.S. investments—$100 billion of which was added in recent months. That pledge appears to have helped Apple earn some level of exemption or flexibility under the new tariff policy.

It remains unclear, however, whether the exemptions will apply to all of Apple’s devices, especially iPhones that are still largely assembled in China and India. With new models expected to launch soon, analysts are closely watching whether Apple will be forced to increase prices or make production adjustments to avoid tariff exposure.

Stock Market Welcomes Exemptions

Investors responded positively to news that companies like Apple might be shielded from the new tariffs. Apple’s stock surged 5% during normal trading and gained another 3% in after-hours trading after Trump’s announcement, with Tim Cook present at the briefing.

Other tech companies with growing U.S. footprints also saw gains. Nvidia, which has benefited enormously from the AI boom, saw a modest bump in its stock price, adding to its staggering market value increase of $1 trillion since the beginning of 2025. Intel, a legacy chipmaker working to revamp its domestic operations, also saw an uptick in trading after the news broke.

Industry Remains Quiet for Now

Despite the scale of the policy shift, major players in the chip industry, including Nvidia and Intel, have not publicly commented on the new tariff rules. Likewise, the Semiconductor Industry Association declined to issue a statement.

Many industry leaders are likely still evaluating the full implications. While some could benefit from incentives to manufacture in the U.S., most still rely heavily on global supply chains—especially for the packaging, testing, and final assembly stages, which are typically done in Asia.

A Break from Biden’s Incentive-Based Strategy

Trump’s tariff-heavy approach marks a major departure from the policy strategy seen under President Joe Biden. In 2022, Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law, injecting over $50 billion in federal funding to support domestic chip production through subsidies, tax incentives, and R&D grants.

While Biden focused on attracting investment through financial incentives, Trump is betting that punitive tariffs will force companies to relocate manufacturing. Though this method could reduce federal spending, it carries greater risk of inflationary pressure if companies pass on the added costs to consumers.

Global demand for semiconductors continues to soar. According to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics organization, chip sales grew nearly 20% year-over-year through June. With AI, electric vehicles, and connected devices driving future growth, industry leaders know they need to expand capacity quickly to keep up.

The question now is whether Trump’s tariff-heavy strategy will accelerate domestic chip production—or simply disrupt an already strained global supply chain.