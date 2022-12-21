Trump calls Musk a ‘hero’ and says he held poll on quitting as Twitter CEO because he wants out

Former President Donald Trump has called CEO Elon Musk a “hero” for promoting accusations against Hunter Biden and claims the Twitter CEO wants to quit the social media platform.

In a new interview, the former President said that he believes the billionaire deliberately lost a poll on his Twitter future as he no longer wants the job of running his $44bn purchase.

Mr Trump told Chanel Rion of far-right cable network One America News said, “I think he wants to step down, I think that’s a good way of stepping down, you know just lose in a poll and say ‘I’m out of here.”

And on Tuesday night Mr Musk said that he would quit the role – eventually.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted.