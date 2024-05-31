Historic Guilty Verdict

In a historic decision, a Manhattan jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records over a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. This landmark verdict quickly ignited intense reactions nationwide, with “RIP America” trending on social media minutes after the announcement.

Social Media Erupts

Social media was soon flooded with images of an upside-down American flag, symbolizing distress—a motif popularized by the 2020 Stop the Steal movement. Trump supporters, right-wing pundits, and politicians voiced their anger and disbelief.

Pro-Trump commentators had been priming their audiences for this moment, framing the trial as politically motivated. Joey Marianno, a prominent pro-Trump commentator, declared, “With this fake guilty verdict, America is no longer the United States. We are a third-world country heading for a Civil War.”

Allegations of a Rigged System

Key figures from the “Stop the Steal” movement quickly claimed the verdict was the result of a compromised justice system. Alex Jones, speaking to his 2.3 million followers on X, alleged that “deep state and globalists” had conducted a kangaroo court to derail Trump’s campaign. “Our republic is on its deathbed right now,” Jones warned, suggesting potential false-flag attacks could be imminent.

Far-right conspiracy theorist Ali Alexander compared the day’s events to January 6th, calling it worse than the Civil War. Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro also weighed in, calling the trial “warfare” rather than mere “lawfare.”

Trump’s Defiant Stand

Trump, maintaining his defiance, took to Truth Social and sent out a fundraising email, doubling down on his claims of political persecution. “THIS WAS A DISGRACE—A RIGGED TRIAL BY A CONFLICTED JUDGE WHO IS CORRUPT. WE WILL FIGHT FOR OUR CONSTITUTION—THIS IS LONG FROM OVER!” he wrote.

Supporters like Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, echoed Trump’s sentiments, alleging the trial was engineered by top Democrats to take Trump down. “We must defeat these savages. Stand with Trump,” Kirk urged his followers.

Political Responses

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called the trial a “sham” orchestrated by radical leftists and deep state operatives, drawing comparisons to a banana republic. Far-right groups and online communities, such as the Proud Boys and Patriots.win, responded with calls for war and civil unrest, with some users openly preparing for potential conflict.

Impact on 2024 Campaign

Despite the conviction, many of Trump’s supporters believe it will only strengthen his 2024 presidential bid. The New Jersey Proud Boys group expressed confidence that the conviction would boost Trump’s poll numbers. Tucker Carlson, former Fox News host, suggested on X that the verdict marked the end of America’s justice system and predicted Trump’s campaign might gain momentum unless he is harmed.

Legal and Political Consequences

Trump, the first former president convicted of felony charges, faces sentencing on July 11. Each count carries a potential maximum sentence of four years, but he could receive probation or home confinement. Trump is expected to appeal the conviction. Meanwhile, the Republican National Convention, where Trump is expected to be the presumptive nominee, is set for July 15.

Trump insists on his innocence and vows to fight on. “This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who is corrupt… We’ll keep fighting. The real verdict is on Nov. 5, by the people. I am a very innocent man,” he asserted.

Broader Political Implications

The responses to Trump’s conviction underscore deep divisions in American society. Ian Sams, spokesperson for the White House Counsel’s Office, emphasized respect for the rule of law, while House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan called the verdict a “travesty of justice” and accused prosecutors of weaponizing the justice system against Trump. Jordan predicted Trump would win on appeal and condemned the decision as political manipulation.

Looking Forward

The months ahead will test the resilience of America’s legal and political institutions as Trump navigates his appeal and continues his campaign for the 2024 presidential election. This historic conviction has only intensified the already heated political climate, setting the stage for a contentious election season.