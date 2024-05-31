Amazon Integrates Grubhub for Prime Members

Amazon has added a delicious new perk for its Prime members by integrating Grubhub into Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping app. This means Prime members, who pay $139 annually, can now enjoy free food delivery on orders over $12. This move is set to delight many, adding yet another benefit to the already robust Amazon Prime package.

Grubhub Plus Now a Permanent Prime Benefit

Previously, Amazon offered a one-year free subscription to Grubhub Plus for Prime members, which would renew at $129 per year. With this new integration, Grubhub Plus is now a permanent part of the Prime membership. This means Prime members get unlimited free delivery on eligible orders over $12, without any extra subscription fees.

Consistent and Easy Ordering Experience

Amazon promises that the ordering experience remains the same as using Grubhub directly. This integration allows both Prime and non-Prime customers to use Grubhub services via Amazon. Additionally, Amazon and Grubhub plan to continue collaborating on special promotions and exclusive food pairings, such as the limited-edition Nuka burger for the Fallout series premiere.

More Benefits for Prime Members

Amazon Prime is already packed with perks like Prime Video, Amazon Music, and add-ons like RxPass, which offers many common medications for $5 a month. Prime members also benefit from unlimited grocery delivery from Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh for $10 a month. The inclusion of Grubhub further enhances the value of Prime membership.

Members can also enjoy $5 off a Grubhub order of $25 or more with the code PRIME5, valid through June 2nd. This adds convenience and savings when ordering meals directly from Amazon’s platforms.

Savings and Convenience with Grubhub

The Grubhub benefit not only includes free delivery but also reduced fees on eligible orders. Prime members can also earn up to 5% back on pickup orders. Ordering through Amazon’s platforms makes it even easier to get your favorite meals quickly and affordably.

Ideal for Busy Lifestyles

Even if you don’t often order takeout, this new benefit can be a lifesaver during busy times when you need a quick meal. The added convenience and cost savings make it worthwhile for Prime members to use Grubhub’s services more frequently.

Free Trial for Non-Members

If you’re not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial to experience all these benefits. The trial gives you access to fast shipping, easy returns, a vast selection of streaming video content, and now, Grubhub’s delivery perks. It’s a great opportunity to explore what Amazon Prime offers before committing to a full membership.

Amazon’s integration of Grubhub into its platform significantly enhances its Prime membership. With free food delivery, additional savings, and seamless integration, Prime members have even more reasons to stay subscribed. For non-members, the free trial offers a perfect chance to explore the comprehensive benefits of Amazon Prime. As Amazon continues to innovate and expand its services, the value of a Prime membership only continues to grow.