The U.S. is poised to eliminate a key trade loophole that has allowed Americans to receive small, inexpensive packages from abroad without paying import duties. Starting August 29, the federal government will suspend the “de minimis” exemption for all international shipments valued at $800 or less.

The policy change, announced by President Donald Trump, is expected to reshape the e-commerce landscape and push up prices on a wide range of everyday products—from fast fashion to electronics and home goods—especially for those who shop on global platforms like Temu, Shein, or Amazon.

Consumers Face Steep Price Hikes

The end of duty-free treatment could come with a hefty price tag for consumers. A recent economic study estimates the total cost to American shoppers could range from $10.9 billion to $13 billion annually. And analysts warn the impact will hit hardest among lower-income households and minority communities, who tend to rely more on affordable imported products.

With the change taking effect just ahead of the holiday shopping season, many shoppers may see higher prices at checkout as early as September. For those accustomed to snagging bargain deals from overseas platforms, the new tariffs could make such purchases significantly more expensive.

Big Tech Adapts, but Not Without Strain

Amazon, the dominant player in U.S. e-commerce, may be better positioned than some of its competitors to absorb the policy shift. Though about half of Amazon’s third-party sellers are based in China, the company has diversified its offerings and supply chains more broadly.

Earlier this year, Amazon launched “Haul,” a marketplace aimed at competing with China-based discount platforms like Temu. However, the company soon repurposed it into a general discount storefront, now featuring global brands like Adidas and Gap.

Despite its scale and flexibility, Amazon is already feeling the pressure. In February, the company reported lower-than-expected earnings, citing economic uncertainty. A study by DataWeave found that prices for Chinese-made goods on Amazon have recently risen faster than inflation, possibly due to mounting supply chain disruptions and cost shocks.

Smaller Platforms Hit Harder

Retailers like Temu and Shein—both popular for their ultra-low prices and direct shipping from China—are expected to feel the brunt of the new rule. After the U.S. ended de minimis treatment specifically for China earlier this year, both companies began raising prices. In July, a Reuters review found Shein’s clothing prices had jumped by 23% on average.

The price hikes were especially steep on low-cost items, which make up the bulk of sales for such platforms. This trend supports warnings from economists that the policy shift might unintentionally favor higher-income consumers, reversing the pro-poor orientation of earlier U.S. trade policy.

Other online platforms, including eBay, Etsy, and Walmart, which also rely on international third-party sellers, may need to adjust their logistics and pricing strategies in response.

Why the Change? A Focus on Public Safety and Trade Fairness

The Trump administration says the rule change is about more than economics. According to a White House fact sheet, the volume of de minimis shipments has surged—from 115 million in 2024 to more than 309 million in 2025. Officials also pointed to data showing that 90% of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seizures originated from these shipments, including 98% of narcotics seizures and 77% of other dangerous or illicit goods, like unlicensed gun parts.

The administration argues that the de minimis loophole has become a backdoor for harmful, counterfeit, or under-regulated items to enter the country, undermining safety standards and domestic manufacturers. Trump has pledged to fully phase out the exemption for all countries by July 2027.

Temporary Tariffs and Trade Negotiations

In the meantime, the U.S. will impose temporary fixed tariffs—ranging from $80 to $200 per item—on most low-value shipments until permanent trade agreements are negotiated. Only a few deals have been finalized so far, including with Japan, South Korea, and the European Union. As more agreements are reached, tariffs will shift to reflect the specific trade terms with each country.

For now, the only exceptions to the rule are personal imports under $200 and gifts worth less than $100, which will remain duty-free.

Retailers Rushing to Beat the Deadline

With the August deadline looming, businesses with overseas inventory are rushing to bring goods into the U.S. before the new tariffs kick in. Companies are reportedly front-loading shipments and revising marketing strategies to retain customers while absorbing—or passing on—the added costs.

The shift is especially difficult for small businesses and startups that rely heavily on international suppliers but lack the financial cushion to weather rising logistics costs.

Legal Pushback Emerges, But Policy Holds

Some small business owners have begun challenging the new rules. Earlier this year, a U.S. auto parts seller filed a lawsuit against the China-specific ban, arguing it would hurt their business. However, a federal court recently upheld the ban, signaling that further legal challenges may face an uphill battle.

Industry experts say businesses of all sizes will need to adapt quickly or risk losing market share. For some, that could mean rethinking their supply chains or finding ways to offer value beyond just ultra-low pricing.