The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is officially pulling the plug on its Direct File program, a short-lived effort to allow eligible taxpayers to file their federal returns for free directly through the agency’s website. Commissioner Bill Long confirmed the decision at a tax summit on July 28, signaling a significant shift in the agency’s digital services approach.

This move follows a pilot rollout in 2024 and a wider launch in 2025 that made the tool available in 25 states. Despite positive feedback from users and internal support, the program will not return for future tax seasons.

Legislation Seals the Program’s Fate

The decision to end Direct File aligns closely with President Donald Trump’s recently signed spending and policy bill. The sweeping legislation includes funding not to continue or expand the program—but to explore alternatives and ultimately replace it. Specifically, the bill calls for researching substitutes to any IRS-run electronic filing tools.

This legislative language effectively closes the chapter on Direct File, shifting the IRS’s focus toward other modernization efforts and potentially expanding partnerships with the private sector.

IRS Focuses on Broader Digital Overhaul

While the IRS has not released an official announcement detailing the full end of the program, agency representatives have emphasized their ongoing commitment to improving taxpayer services.

In a statement to CNBC Make It, an IRS spokesperson said the commissioner remains focused on modernizing the agency’s systems, including improving transparency for taxpayers about their return and audit status. The statement also pointed to a forthcoming report from the Treasury Department to Congress, which will assess the Direct File initiative and evaluate alternative public-private models.

A Promising Start Cut Short

Direct File was introduced as a free, IRS-operated platform to help taxpayers with straightforward returns—typically those with W-2 income and no major deductions—complete and file their federal taxes. It launched in a dozen states in 2024 and grew to cover 25 states in 2025. Treasury officials estimated that up to 30 million Americans were eligible to use the tool during the most recent tax season.

Nearly 300,000 people ultimately used Direct File in 2025. According to internal IRS data reviewed by Nextgov/FCW, 94% of those who completed the agency’s post-filing survey rated their experience as “excellent” or “above average.” Despite this, the program struggled to gain bipartisan support.

Political Resistance Played a Key Role

Some Republican lawmakers voiced early opposition to Direct File, arguing it was unnecessary, expensive, and stepped on the toes of private-sector tax software providers. Critics saw the federal initiative as duplicative of services already available through existing partnerships between the IRS and commercial vendors.

According to an April report from the Associated Press, the Trump administration had already laid plans to sunset the program before the new legislation was passed. The latest policy developments have now made that end official.

Still Time to Use Direct File—But Not for Long

Taxpayers who requested an extension for the 2024 tax year can still access Direct File to complete their returns by the October 15 deadline. After that, the tool will no longer be available for public use, marking the end of the government’s brief foray into direct, no-cost digital tax filing.

Free Filing Options Still Exist

Although Direct File is going away, the IRS continues to offer several ways for taxpayers to file their returns without paying a fee—though each comes with specific eligibility requirements.

1. IRS Free File Program

This initiative, which predates Direct File, is a partnership between the IRS and private software companies. It allows taxpayers under a certain income threshold to access free filing tools online. However, the availability of services can vary by state and income level. Taxpayers can visit the IRS website and use a built-in questionnaire to determine which partners are available to them.

2. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

The IRS also supports the VITA program, which offers in-person tax help at no cost to individuals earning less than $67,000 a year, as well as to people with disabilities or limited English proficiency. These services are typically offered at community centers, schools, and nonprofit locations.

3. Free Fillable Forms

For those who feel comfortable doing their own taxes without step-by-step software guidance, the IRS offers Free Fillable Forms. These are digital versions of standard IRS forms that taxpayers can complete and submit online. They’re best suited for people with experience filing manually and a solid understanding of the tax process.

Looking Ahead: What Comes After Direct File?

The discontinuation of Direct File raises broader questions about the federal government’s role in tax preparation. Supporters of the program viewed it as a necessary step toward simplifying filing and reducing reliance on expensive private services. Its removal, they argue, may set back efforts to make tax filing more accessible and affordable.

Opponents, however, maintain that federal resources are better spent partnering with private companies rather than competing with them. They also argue that the IRS should focus on core enforcement functions—like audits—rather than creating software tools.

The Treasury Department’s upcoming report to Congress will likely influence the next phase of IRS digital services. Whether that includes a revamped version of Direct File, new public-private initiatives, or expanded third-party collaborations remains to be seen.