US President Donald Trump has announced a broad change to tariff rates for dozens of nations, with Pakistan in the forefront of this change. The United States has put 19% tariffs on Pakistani commodities entering American markets, just days after a historic energy collaboration was announced to support the country’s oil industry. Combining collaboration with pronounced new trade barriers, the action represents an important change in the US-Pakistan trade relationship.

Landmark US-Pakistan Oil Trade Agreement:

The recently announced energy agreement between the US and Pakistan, which Trump has called a “significant beginning” for a long-term alliance, serves as the backdrop for these levies. President Trump shared information on social media earlier this week, mentioning a collaborative effort to access Pakistan’s “massive oil reserves.” The deal focuses on the US and Pakistan working together to investigate and perhaps develop untapped oil reserves in Pakistan, however specifics are still unknown. Trump expressed hopes for regional energy integration by implying that the alliance would eventually lead to Pakistan supplying oil to India.

As part of the arrangement, Pakistan has also consented to importing US crude oil—signaling a substantial shift away from its traditional reliance on Middle Eastern suppliers. Cnergyico, the country’s largest refiner, will begin by importing 1 million barrels of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude later this year. According to company officials, the oil will be sourced through the global trader Vitol, with the first shipments expected in October. While Trump described the oil reserves as “massive,” industry observers have noted that details regarding the scale and locations of these resources remain to be clarified by both governments.

19% US Tariff: From Trade Deal to Trade Barriers:

While the energy partnership was positioned as a breakthrough in bilateral ties, the US administration’s accompanying tariff order signals more complex motives. Until now, Pakistani exports to the US had faced much steeper tariffs—previously set at 29%. With the completion of a last-minute deal, Washington has reduced the rate to 19%, aligning it with duties imposed on other Southeast Asian nations such as Indonesia and Thailand. The revised tariff will take effect on August 7 at 12:01 a.m. Washington time, impacting a broad range of Pakistani exports.

The new tariffs are part of Trump’s broader “Liberation Day” trade policy, which implements additional “reciprocal” levies on imports from nearly 70 countries. The stated objective is to confront long-standing trade deficits and to reposition US economic interests globally. While the minimum default tariff for most countries stands at 10%, those facing higher rates are primarily Washington’s largest trading partners or countries perceived to have significant trade imbalances with the US.

Bilateral and Regional Implications:

Pakistani officials must strike a careful balance between a new tariff burden and an energy collaboration. Islamabad is responding favorably to the duty cut from 29% to 19%, especially since it comes with new energy cooperation. However, the 19% rate still poses a major trade barrier for exporters, especially those in industries that heavily depend on access to the US market, such as textiles, leather goods, and surgical instruments.

Analysts have viewed Trump’s directive to reduce Pakistan’s tariff rate in return for the energy contract as a pressure technique as much as an incentive. The government seems prepared to provide more advantageous tariff rates by promoting collaboration on important US issues. India, on the other hand, is subject to a flat 25% tariff on all goods with no sector-based exclusions, highlighting the US use of tariffs as leverage in larger geopolitical talks.

Trade, Energy, and Uncertainty:

For Pakistan, the immediate focus now shifts to implementing the oil partnership, with the first US crude shipments scheduled for later this year. The government will also be closely monitoring the impact of the 19% tariff on export-driven industries, as businesses brace for potential declines in US-bound trade.

The mixed approach—pairing high-level cooperation with persistent trade barriers—reflects the current unpredictability of the US trade landscape. As Pakistani companies begin importing American oil under the new deal, they also face a challenging path in maintaining and growing their share in the critical US export market. The coming months will test both the strength of this nascent energy alliance and the resilience of Pakistan’s export sector under sustained trade pressure.