Getting friend suggestions on Instagram? Let’s check them all! Follow the guide to know how you can check your suggested friends on Instagram in a few quick steps. We shall also see what can be done once you choose to do so, along with a lot more. So, let us begin.

Who are ‘suggested friends’ on Instagram?

When you open your Instagram account, you may often see pop-ups regarding accounts that the platform feels you may know. Those are ‘suggested friends.’ The app’s algorithm looks at things like your phone contacts, your Facebook friends, if you are linked, and who your current friends follow there. So, it is just like Instagram is trying to connect you with all the people you may know but don’t know are available on the platform or are added with you already. It is a creative way to help one’s online community grow, with one’s approval.

How to see suggested friends on Instagram?

Now that you know what the suggested friends are, you can actually see them on your account. This can help you come across some accounts that can actually turn out to be people you lost touch with or want to connect with. So, here we go!

Look at your Home Feed

As you scroll, you’ll often see a banner or a small section that says “Suggested for You” with a few profiles in it. Those are the suggested people you may want to add.

Visit your Profile

You can also make it happen if you tap on your profile picture in the bottom right corner. Then, click on “Following” or “Followers.” When you scroll to the bottom of the list, you may find a “Find People to Follow” section which will then show you a few names that may be mutual friends of your friends, or just people you can feel nice to connect with.

Use the “Discover” Tab

Another option is to go to the search page. This is actually the center for all the searching and looking up that you can do on any matter on Instagram. From there, you’ll often see “Suggested for You” accounts listed at the top. You can tap “See All” to view a full list of the accounts that you think you may want to check out in order to add some to yours.

These are a few ways that can help you open the list of suggested friends on Instagram.

Perks of going through the ‘suggested friends’ list

There are multiple reasons and benefits of accessing or viewing your list of suggested friends. Have a look at some –