Former President Leverages Platform to Engage Younger Voters

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has joined TikTok, the very platform he once attempted to ban over national security concerns. Within just 24 hours of launching his account, Trump attracted 3 million followers. Announcing his decision on Saturday, Trump aims to connect with younger voters as he campaigns for his third run at the White House.

Youth Outreach Strategy

Trump’s foray into TikTok comes as he faces a tight race against Democratic incumbent Joe Biden for the upcoming November 5 presidential election. Biden’s campaign has a presence on TikTok with over 340,000 followers, despite Biden signing legislation that could ban the app unless its Chinese owner, ByteDance, divests it. With 170 million Americans using TikTok, both campaigns recognize the platform’s vast reach among younger demographics.

Launch Video Success

Trump’s first TikTok post, under the handle @realdonaldtrump, was a launch video posted on Saturday night. The video, showing Trump greeting fans at a UFC event in Newark, New Jersey, quickly garnered over 56 million views. In his statement, Trump stressed his intention to use “every tool available to speak directly with the American people.”

Ongoing Legal and Security Issues

ByteDance is currently challenging a law requiring it to sell TikTok by January or face a ban. The U.S. government argues that the app’s Chinese ownership is a security threat. TikTok, however, insists it does not share user data with the Chinese government and has implemented substantial privacy protections.

During his presidency, Trump’s attempt to ban TikTok in 2020 was blocked by the courts. Although he reiterated in March that TikTok posed a national security risk, he also noted that banning the platform could alienate young users and inadvertently benefit Facebook, a company he often criticizes.

Expansive Social Media Presence

Trump is no stranger to social media, boasting over 87 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and more than 7 million on his own platform, Truth Social, where he is a frequent poster.

Legal Proceedings Accelerated

A U.S. appeals court recently fast-tracked the review of legal challenges to the new law requiring ByteDance to divest TikTok. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has scheduled oral arguments for September, following a joint request from TikTok, ByteDance, content creators, and the Justice Department for a swift resolution.

Broad Campaign Outreach

Trump’s recent TikTok post, a 13-second video, features him at a UFC event in Newark. He expresses his excitement about joining the platform, with a Kid Rock song playing in the background. “The campaign is playing on all fields,” an adviser to Trump’s campaign told Politico. “Reaching voters across multiple platforms is crucial, and TikTok’s younger audience is an important target.”

Family Involvement and Legal Challenges

Donald Trump Jr. also joined TikTok last week, posting videos from the Manhattan courthouse where his father was recently convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Legislation and Campaign Tactics

In April 2024, President Biden signed a bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. if ByteDance does not sell the app within 270 days, citing national security concerns. Despite this, Biden’s campaign continues to use TikTok, reflecting the platform’s powerful influence in reaching voters.

Future Outlook

As the legal battle over TikTok’s future in the U.S. continues, Trump’s engagement with the platform highlights the complex dynamics between national security, political strategies, and the evolving social media landscape. Both candidates’ use of TikTok underscores its critical role in modern political campaigns, particularly in engaging younger audiences. Upcoming court decisions and the presidential election will play significant roles in determining TikTok’s future and its impact on American politics.