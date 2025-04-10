In a major policy shift with ripple effects across global markets, former President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on most reciprocal tariffs imposed last week. However, the hold notably does not extend to the 25% tariff on imported autos and auto parts, leaving Michigan’s auto industry and its stakeholders grappling with uncertainty.

Tariff Freeze Offers Mixed Signals

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform Wednesday afternoon, revealing a temporary reduction in tariffs on goods from 75 countries to a floor of 10%. He cited “positive momentum” in trade negotiations as the reason for the pause. This move sent financial markets upward, reflecting optimism among investors that diplomatic resolutions could be near.

At the same time, Trump doubled down on China, escalating the trade battle by raising tariffs on all Chinese imports to 125% in retaliation for China’s recent hike on American goods to as much as 84%.

But in the fine print, it became clear that key sectors—autos, aluminum, steel, lumber, and pharmaceuticals—were exempt from the pause. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed outside the White House that the 25% tariff on autos, implemented on April 3, would remain.

Michigan Industry Leaders Disappointed

The auto-centric state of Michigan finds itself disproportionately affected by the continued imposition of auto tariffs. Glenn Stevens, executive director of MichAuto, called Wednesday’s announcement “disappointing,” stating the state’s flagship industry is still “bearing the brunt of sector-based trade policy shifts.”

“Michigan’s signature industry and the workers who sustain it are left dealing with policy whiplash,” Stevens said. “Our global supply chains are fragile, and these fluctuations only make matters worse.”

Auto Analysts Urge Caution Amid Optimism

David Whiston, an auto industry analyst with Morningstar, said the pause is “encouraging but incomplete.”

“While it’s good news for consumer sentiment, the foreign auto tariffs still loom large,” he told Free Press. “The 125% tariff on Chinese imports—and potentially 150% on Chinese vehicles—could drive up costs for American consumers beyond just cars.”

Others, like Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives, remained cautiously optimistic. “This is a gut punch for Detroit, yes, but it’s also a signal that talks are in motion. Auto tariffs will likely become the centerpiece of the next negotiation phase.”

Auto Industry Waits for Clarity on USMCA Compliance

The Trump administration previously assured that vehicles compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) would remain exempt. However, it remains unclear how compliance is being defined or enforced, particularly regarding components sourced internationally.

Canada and Mexico continue to face a 25% tariff on non-compliant auto goods, while key exemptions for energy and potash remain taxed at 10%.

Political and Labor Perspectives

While many automakers remained silent on Wednesday’s development, the United Auto Workers (UAW) voiced support for tariffs as a tool to bring manufacturing jobs back to U.S. soil.

Still, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, speaking from Washington D.C., criticized the broad-brush approach. “Targeted tariffs can help protect our industries,” she said, “but blanket policies risk increasing costs and undercutting the very jobs we’re trying to protect.”

What’s Next?

Despite the market’s initial enthusiasm, the path forward remains murky. With the global supply chain tightly interwoven and Michigan’s economy deeply tied to auto production, the continuation of sectoral tariffs poses significant risks.

Analysts and industry leaders alike agree: negotiations must soon turn to the auto sector if the administration hopes to prevent lasting economic fallout in America’s automotive heartland.