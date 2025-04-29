Despite signing executive orders to boost American leadership in artificial intelligence, President Trump’s administration has undermined its own efforts by pushing out the very experts it now seeks to hire.

“AI is where it seems to be at,” Trump declared after signing his latest executive order on integrating artificial intelligence into America’s schools. This follows previous directives aimed at enhancing the nation’s “dominance” in AI technology and directing federal agencies to recruit more AI talent.

However, former federal officials reveal a troubling contradiction. The Trump administration has purged many of the same AI technology experts that the previous administration had worked hard to recruit through the “National AI Talent Surge” program.

Biden’s Tech Hires Lost in Government Purge

The Biden administration had successfully convinced over 200 AI specialists to leave lucrative private sector jobs and join government service. These experts were deployed across agencies to tackle meaningful problems – reducing Social Security wait times, simplifying tax filings, and improving veterans’ healthcare tracking systems.

Now, most of these specialists have been pushed out, creating what former officials describe as “an enormous waste of federal resources.” The situation becomes even more perplexing given that agencies throughout the Trump administration are currently seeking workers with the very expertise they just dismissed.

Much of this talent exodus occurred when Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency terminated hundreds of recent technology hires as part of broader cuts targeting thousands of employees on probation or with “term” positions.

Additional losses came when Musk’s team took over the U.S. Digital Service and eliminated a technology office at the General Services Administration called 18F – the team behind the IRS’s popular free tax-filing program Direct File.

The High Cost of Haphazard Layoffs: Rebuilding Government AI Capacity

Julie Siegel, who served as a senior official in Biden’s Office of Management and Budget, highlighted how difficult it was to recruit these specialists in the first place. “Everybody is trying to hire AI specialists, so AI was really hard, but we did this big push,” she explained.

The contradiction between Trump’s stated goals and actual actions is stark. On April 3, Russell Vought, Trump’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget, released a 25-page memo instructing federal leaders to “focus recruitment efforts on individuals that have demonstrated operational experience in designing, deploying, and scaling AI systems in high-impact environments.”

Executing this plan will be more challenging than necessary, according to Deirdre Mulligan, who directed the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office under Biden. “The Trump Administration’s actions have not only denuded the government of talent now, but I’m sure that for many folks, they will think twice about whether or not they want to work in government,” Mulligan said.

Angelica Quirarte, who was hired in early 2024 to recruit tech talent to the government, estimates that of the approximately 250 AI experts she helped bring on board, only about 10% remain employed with the federal government after Trump’s actions.

“It’s going to be really hard” for the Trump administration to hire more tech workers after such haphazard layoffs, Quirarte noted. “It’s so chaotic.”

Quirarte, who had initially planned to continue her recruitment work during the Trump Administration based on her experience serving under different administrations in California state government, ultimately resigned after just 23 days.

“It was not an environment where you assumed good intent—you’re operating out of fear,” she explained. “That’s not an environment where you can get good policy and good governing work done.”

The current administration now faces the challenge of rebuilding AI expertise within the federal government, likely at a higher cost to taxpayers as agencies may increasingly need to rely on outside contractors for the technical knowledge they recently discarded.