President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of two former officials from his own administration—Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor—while also ordering sweeping federal investigations into their past government work. The decision is the latest salvo in what appears to be Trump’s broader campaign to punish political dissent from those who once served under him.

Krebs, who led the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and Taylor, the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), now face intensified scrutiny from the Department of Justice. Trump’s order doesn’t stop at the individuals alone—it temporarily suspends the clearances of people connected to them and directs reviews of institutions and organizations they are affiliated with today.

A Political Flashpoint: SentinelOne and UPenn Under Review

The consequences of Trump’s order extend beyond Krebs and Taylor themselves. Taylor, who is currently a lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania, is at the center of a broader review targeting anyone with a security clearance at the institution. The White House justified the decision by questioning whether such clearances align with the national interest.

Krebs’ current employer, SentinelOne, a prominent cybersecurity firm, is also under the microscope. The Justice Department will examine not only Krebs’ time at CISA but also whether any of SentinelOne’s employees with clearances pose concerns. According to the order, the review will focus on potential contradictions between Krebs’ work and the Trump administration’s stance on free speech and its opposition to alleged federal censorship.

From Loyalty to Accusations of Treason

The roots of this controversy trace back to public disputes between Trump and the two former officials during and after his presidency. Taylor gained attention after anonymously writing a damning op-ed in The New York Times and later authoring a book that exposed dysfunction and alarm inside the Trump White House. His critiques led to widespread speculation and eventual confirmation of his identity, making him a target for Trump’s ire.

While signing the order revoking Taylor’s security clearance, Trump went so far as to accuse him of treason. “I think he’s guilty of treason if you want to know the truth,” Trump declared, cementing his stance against former insiders who turned critical.

Krebs, on the other hand, was publicly fired by Trump via Twitter after the 2020 presidential election. His offense? Refuting Trump’s unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. Krebs had declared that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.” Trump retaliated, branding him a “wise guy,” “fraud,” and “disgrace” during the announcement of the clearance revocation.

Pushback and Concerns from the Security Community

The reaction to Trump’s actions was swift. Taylor responded on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “I said this would happen. Dissent isn’t unlawful. It certainly isn’t treasonous.” He added ominously, “America is headed down a dark path. Never has a man so inelegantly proved another man’s point.”

SentinelOne, meanwhile, said it would fully cooperate with the review of clearances, emphasizing that fewer than ten of its employees hold such credentials. In its statement, the company framed itself as a strong ally of national interests, particularly during an era of global uncertainty and cybersecurity threats. CISA, where Krebs once served, declined to comment and referred all inquiries to the White House.

Broader Pattern of Retaliation

Trump’s targeting of Krebs and Taylor is not an isolated move. Since the start of his second term, he has ramped up efforts to go after individuals and organizations he perceives as disloyal. This has included legal firms, elected officials, and members of the intelligence community. Critics argue that these actions are deeply politicized and may set a dangerous precedent.

Within national security circles, alarm bells are ringing. Experts warn that politicizing security clearances could undermine the credibility of the U.S. intelligence community and discourage honest public service. Krebs and Taylor are widely respected in their respective fields, and the investigations are being interpreted by many as acts of political revenge rather than legitimate reviews of national interest.

The decision to revoke security clearances—particularly from individuals who spoke out against Trump—has intensified fears about the suppression of dissent. While the White House maintains that the reviews are aimed at upholding national interests and preventing censorship, many observers see them as punitive and dangerous.