President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of once again giving TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, more time to sell off the app’s U.S. operations. The decision, expected to shape the future of one of America’s most popular social media platforms, remains up in the air as tensions simmer between Washington and Beijing.

A Familiar Delay?

In an interview aired Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, Trump signaled he may push back the June 19 deadline requiring ByteDance to divest its U.S. TikTok assets. Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, he said he hoped to see a deal completed but made clear he was open to another extension. “I’d like to see it done,” he remarked.

It wouldn’t be the first time. Trump has already postponed the enforcement of a law passed during his first term that mandated TikTok’s shutdown in the U.S. unless it separated from its Chinese parent company. The original deadline, January 19, was moved first to April and then to mid-June. Now, with that date drawing closer, the president’s latest comments suggest he might offer ByteDance yet another reprieve.

From Threat to Ally

Trump’s tone on TikTok has noticeably shifted since his first term, when he was pushing hard to ban the app over national security fears. These days, he speaks more fondly of it. He credits the platform, which has 170 million American users, with helping him connect to younger voters during the 2024 election. “TikTok is very interesting,” he said. “It will be protected.”

The president’s evolving view reflects the growing political power of the platform. Once seen as a security risk, TikTok is now also a key part of digital campaigning—one Trump no longer wants to alienate.

A Deal Stuck in Neutral

Behind the scenes, efforts to spin off TikTok’s U.S. business continue. The plan would see the app restructured as a new company headquartered in the U.S., and controlled by American investors. But those talks hit a wall after Trump introduced a wave of steep new tariffs on Chinese goods. In response, China indicated it would not approve the proposed deal.

With negotiations stalled, insiders say the main hurdle now isn’t just about security or ownership—it’s about geopolitics. Unless the tariff dispute cools down, there’s little hope of progress on the TikTok front.

Still, ByteDance’s U.S. investors haven’t given up. One source close to the talks confirmed that preparations are ongoing, despite the diplomatic standoff. But they acknowledged that without cooperation from both governments, there’s only so much they can do.

Legal Questions and Pushback

While Trump flirts with another delay, Democratic lawmakers are raising concerns. Several senators argue that he doesn’t have the legal power to keep extending a deadline set by Congress. They also question whether the current deal on the table satisfies national security laws passed in 2024.

Some fear that allowing ByteDance to retain any control—even indirectly—could leave American user data exposed. As one lawmaker put it, “TikTok shouldn’t be a backdoor for foreign influence.”

Security Concerns Still Linger

At the heart of the issue are longstanding fears about how TikTok handles user data. U.S. officials worry the Chinese government could use the app to access sensitive information or manipulate content seen by American users.

TikTok has repeatedly denied these claims, saying that U.S. user data is stored securely on American servers and that its algorithm is not subject to foreign interference. But those assurances haven’t done much to quiet concerns in Washington, where bipartisan calls for tougher action persist.

No Word from the White House

The Biden administration has so far stayed quiet on Trump’s latest remarks about a possible extension. That silence may be strategic, as the White House tries to navigate between economic interests and national security worries—while also managing a delicate relationship with China.

Analysts suggest Trump’s comments may be intended to keep pressure low while behind-the-scenes talks continue, both with ByteDance and Chinese officials.

The broader context isn’t helping. Trump’s recent tariff hikes have reignited economic tensions with Beijing, making any agreement even more complicated. Chinese officials see the U.S. demands around TikTok as part of a larger campaign to stifle its tech industry, and they’ve responded accordingly.

Observers say that unless the trade dispute is resolved—or at least softened—China is unlikely to greenlight any divestiture, no matter how favorable it may appear on paper.