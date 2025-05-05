Uber has officially reintroduced cash payments across nearly all UK cities, marking a significant shift for the app-based ride-hailing giant. For a company that helped normalize cashless travel, the move signals a growing recognition that not everyone can—or wants to—pay with a card.

While passengers in cities like Birmingham, Leicester, Stoke, and Nottingham can now use notes and coins to pay for their rides, London remains an exception. There, regulators are still reviewing the proposal, leaving the capital’s riders locked into cashless options for now.

This decision follows an 18-month trial that revealed a persistent demand for cash, especially among people without bank cards or those who simply prefer using money they can touch and track. Uber now lets users choose “cash” in the app as a payment option. If the driver doesn’t have enough change, Uber ensures the passenger receives a credit for the difference.

But Uber isn’t forcing this new policy on drivers. They have the freedom to opt out of accepting cash altogether. For many, safety is the concern—carrying physical money in the car adds a layer of risk they’d rather avoid. That’s why Uber has made the choice optional, allowing drivers to enable or disable the feature in their app settings.

For now, the cash payment option is limited to ride-hailing services. It does not apply to Uber Eats orders or other transportation modes booked through the platform.

Why This Matters: More Than Just Payment Preferences

Uber’s decision isn’t just about convenience; it arrives amid louder calls to protect access to cash in an increasingly digital economy. The UK Parliament’s Treasury Committee recently published a report warning that millions of people could be left behind if cash disappears altogether. Although the committee didn’t go so far as to recommend a law mandating cash acceptance, it stressed the urgency of protecting those who depend on it.

Some of the most vulnerable people in society—elderly individuals, those with disabilities, and low-income families—often rely on cash to budget and maintain a sense of control over their finances. For them, digital transactions can be confusing, inaccessible, or even unsafe.

But perhaps the most distressing stories come from survivors of domestic and economic abuse. According to Sam Smethers, chief executive of the charity Surviving Economic Abuse, cash can be a literal lifeline. “It really is a matter of life and death,” she said, explaining that digital transactions can become tools of surveillance for controlling partners.

Many survivors have recounted how shared bank accounts, credit card histories, or even mobile payments could be used to track their whereabouts. In some heartbreaking cases, individuals had to secretly stash away cash over time to fund an escape. One woman, Smethers said, hid money around her house until she had enough to flee her abuser.

For these people, removing the option to use cash isn’t just inconvenient—it’s dangerous.

Campaigners Call for Legal Protections

Ron Delnevo, a spokesperson for the Payment Choice Alliance, applauded Uber’s move and urged the government to take it one step further. He believes that businesses and service providers should be legally required to accept cash, ensuring nobody is excluded from participating in everyday life.

“Uber’s decision shows they now see a future for cash in the UK,” Delnevo said. “It’s a signal that payment inclusivity matters, and other companies should follow suit.”

However, government ministers remain hesitant. They argue that businesses should maintain the freedom to decide how they accept payments. Critics of this stance warn that without intervention, more and more businesses will go entirely cashless, leaving certain groups out in the cold.

A Shift in Attitudes Post-Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic rapidly accelerated the shift toward contactless payments. For health and hygiene reasons, many shops and services stopped accepting cash entirely. While this suited tech-savvy customers, it created a barrier for others. As the UK continues to emerge from the pandemic, questions about balancing innovation with inclusion are becoming more urgent.

Uber’s reintroduction of cash, though limited in scope, may serve as a wake-up call to other businesses. It suggests a growing awareness that progress shouldn’t leave anyone behind.