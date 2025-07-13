President Donald Trump is once again shaking up global trade by threatening to impose a 30% tariff on imports from two of the United States’ closest trading partners: the European Union and Mexico. The move, announced via letters posted to Trump’s Truth Social platform, follows stalled negotiations and adds to a growing list of countries now facing steep tariffs from the U.S.

The tariffs are set to take effect on August 1 unless new trade agreements are reached. Trump’s new plan comes on top of existing levies, including a 50% tariff on steel and aluminum imports and a 25% duty on automobiles. The administration has framed this escalation as a strategic push to rebalance trade and reduce the U.S. trade deficit—but global reactions suggest it may spark new economic tensions instead.

EU and Mexico Push Back, Say Measures Are Unfair

Officials in both the EU and Mexico criticized the proposed tariffs as harmful and unnecessary. Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum responded by expressing hope that talks could still lead to an agreement, emphasizing the need for calm and clear priorities in discussions with the U.S. She also underlined that while cooperation with the United States is essential, Mexico’s sovereignty remains non-negotiable.

Mexico’s Economy Ministry confirmed that U.S. officials raised the possibility of the tariffs during a recent bilateral meeting. Mexican authorities pushed back, calling the move unfair and urging Washington to reconsider.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also warned that the proposed tariffs would disrupt transatlantic supply chains and hurt businesses and consumers on both sides. The EU has expressed willingness to continue negotiations but made it clear that it will defend its economic interests and could implement retaliatory measures if necessary.

Dozens of Countries Face Similar Threats

The letters sent to the EU and Mexico are part of a broader effort by Trump to pressure global partners into making trade concessions. In total, 23 countries—including major economies like Canada, Japan, and Brazil—have received similar warnings. The letters mention tariffs ranging from 20% to 50%, with copper imports facing one of the steepest proposed hikes.

This aggressive tariff approach mirrors Trump’s earlier strategy from his first term in office, where he used the threat of tariffs to force negotiations on new trade deals. While the tactic has produced some limited results, such as partial deals with the United Kingdom, China, and Vietnam, many broader trade agreements have remained out of reach.

Fentanyl and Border Security Highlighted as Justifications

In the case of Mexico and Canada, Trump’s administration cited concerns over the trafficking of fentanyl and other opioids as a key reason for the proposed tariffs. Trump argued that Mexico has not done enough to stop the flow of fentanyl into the U.S., despite some levels of cooperation in border enforcement.

However, U.S. government data shows that the majority of fentanyl is seized at the U.S.-Mexico border and originates primarily from chemicals manufactured in China. Only a small percentage—roughly 0.2%—comes through the Canadian border. Even so, the Trump administration has lumped both countries together in its criticism, linking border security issues with trade negotiations.

Mexico’s reliance on trade with the U.S. makes these tariffs particularly significant. In 2023, over 80% of Mexico’s exports went to the U.S., and the country became America’s top trading partner. Any disruption to that flow could have major consequences for the Mexican economy.

Europe Divided on How to Respond

Within the EU, the proposed tariffs have triggered differing opinions. Germany has called for a swift agreement to protect its industrial sector, while France and several other member states argue that the EU must stand firm against U.S. demands that they view as excessive.

As the situation unfolds, some European leaders are calling for swift countermeasures. Bernd Lange, who chairs the European Parliament’s trade committee, has urged EU officials to act quickly in response to what he called a serious disruption of negotiations. He signaled that retaliatory tariffs could be announced as early as this week.

The EU had initially hoped to reach a comprehensive trade deal with the U.S., similar to Britain’s framework agreement. But with Trump demanding zero tariffs on U.S. goods and providing little room for compromise, the possibility of a mutually beneficial resolution appears increasingly uncertain.

Tariff Revenues Climb, But at What Cost?

Trump’s renewed focus on tariffs has brought in significant revenue for the federal government. According to U.S. Treasury data, customs duties collected through June have already exceeded $100 billion for the current fiscal year. That money comes directly from importers, and it’s often passed down to U.S. consumers in the form of higher prices.

While the revenue may bolster the federal budget, experts warn that the long-term consequences of Trump’s tariff strategy could be far more damaging. Higher import costs, strained diplomatic ties, and the risk of trade wars with multiple partners all pose potential threats to the global economy.

There are also signs that allies are beginning to reassess their economic and security relationships with the U.S. Japan’s Prime Minister has publicly stated that Tokyo must reduce its dependency on Washington, and other allies like Canada are exploring alternative suppliers for defense equipment and trade relationships to reduce exposure to U.S. policy shifts.