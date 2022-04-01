Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto Kingon on Netflix is causing a stir among the community

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto Kingon on Netflix is causing a stir since its release on the OTT platform on Wednesday. The film is based on the founder of now-defunct crypto firm QuadrigaCX’s mysterious demise. In Netflix’s documentary series, the high-profile cryptocurrency debate is attempted to be clarified.

The New Netflix crypto documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King was released to considerable anticipation on Wednesday. The film is based on the founder of the now-defunct crypto firm QuadrigaCX’s mysterious demise. The conspiracy theory that the founder faked his death resonated with viewers, specifically those familiar with the entire narrative.

The founder of the crypto exchange is alleged to have died while on a trip to India. He also knew where the keys to cryptocurrency wallets totaling roughly $250 million in bitcoins were held.

Unofficial investigations and conspiracy theories were sparked by QuadrigaCX’s founder’s untimely death and disappearance. In Netflix’s documentary series, the high-profile cryptocurrency debate is attempted to be clarified.

“Watched it at the gym tonight. Got only 1/2 way through, but it‘s already insane: Biggest red flag is faking death with Crohn‘s disease, seriously?! You don’t need an MD to know Crohn’s disease rarely leads to death!” – The documentary on a crypto swindler is based on the investigative thriller “DON’T F*CK WITH CATS,” and viewers appeared to be looking forward to its premiere.

Mike Oltoff, the founder and CEO of Coin card, stated that many of his friends, including himself, appeared in the documentary.

“Seeing a number of my pals in a documentary is strange, but they all did fantastically!” Surprisingly, I had an appearance in this documentary as well, in the backdrop of one of Patryn’s videos.”

The majority of viewers agreed with the conspiracy ideas regarding the founder faking his death to get away with millions of dollars worth of consumers’ bitcoin.

