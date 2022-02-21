TRUTH BEHIND TRUTH SOCIAL APP

What would you do if someone blocks you on social media? As a normal human being, you would stop contacting that person. But if you are Donald Trump, you would probably make your own social media app. Yes, exactly that happened. Donald Trump, the former President of one of the greatest countries- the United States of America, launched his own social media application, Truth Social, after getting kicked out of Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter several times.

Truth Social is a social media platform launched by Donald Trump and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). The site launched on February 21, 2022. The application is just like Twitter except your personal information is more at stake. Despite this, it hit No. 1 in the App Store’s top charts early Monday. The app is so in demand that many people are facing problems in even making an account as it is showing errors. Also messages like “Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist,” read the message, which included a waitlist number.

Truth social will be launched Free to everyone on Monday to celebrate Presidents Day! — 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 🇺🇲 ᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@DJT1946Official) February 20, 2022

However, it is difficult to say that the app will give competition to the old and original Twitter as we believe there’s no replacement for Twitter memes.

Good morning and Happy Monday to everyone who wishes those Gettr, Parler, and Truth Social clowns would just STFU about how they're leaving Twitter and just leave already. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 21, 2022

Everyone going to sign up with "Truth Social" ready to divulge their personal information…this will be the most hacked site in history. Hell even cows will hack it. pic.twitter.com/3TMP8N3h8x — Richard Saunders (@BoycottUtah) February 17, 2022

People are also realizing the need for another app that blocks and restricts their thoughts and words in public to deliver. In the past few years, many users have faced issues in completely expressing themselves as Twitter used to delete the post or the whole account at their convenience and sometimes for very stupid reasons.

Truth Social, where even the launch date is a lie. — I Smoked Truth Social (@BlackKnight10k) February 21, 2022

Firstly, it was announced that the app will get launched on Monday, 22 February but it got launched early on Sunday.

This is what Twitter will look like a year after the launch of the social media platform #TruthSocial pic.twitter.com/ojtGCDSB5x — Conservative4Freedom (@Hunter19302) February 17, 2022

Trump desperately needs to spread bullshit & his cult want to hear it. Who else agrees that Trump's Truth Social will flop like all his other amazing failures? #TruthSocial #TrumpCult pic.twitter.com/NsyF6YCX0T — Alicia Smith 💙🌊🌊 #FBR (@AliciaSmith987) February 16, 2022

It is not the first time, Trump is launching something under his name. Before Truth Social, Trump introduced “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump”. An application where he used to post short-tweet-like announcements. Not very surprisingly, it failed abruptly.

Best of luck to President Trump and Truth Social, this is a huge day for Alt Tech and a terrible day for Silicon Valley! — Gab.com (@getongab) February 21, 2022

The Truth Social is another “hit and trial” for Trump to get the attention of the public for the next US election which is going to take place in 2025. This also depicts that someone can also challenge the supremacy of Twitter even today since this “hit and trial” app is getting quite popular. So far none of the newer companies, which include Twitter competitors Gettr and Parler and video site Rumble, have come close to matching the popularity of their mainstream counterparts.