Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and crypto enthusiast who bought Twitter for $44 billion the day before, said that former US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app has surpassed TikTok and Twitter in terms of downloads in the Apple app store. “Truth Social is currently Twitter and TikTok on the Apple Store,” Musk stated.

Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store pic.twitter.com/RxawVUAYKH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Prior to Musk’s takeover of Twitter, Social was rated 52nd and Twitter was ranked 39th on the app downloads ranking. According to data received by Forbes from mobile app metrics monitor Sensor Tower, downloads of Truth Social surged to 75,000 during the week of April 18 to 25, up 150 percent from the previous week.

It’s still unclear what Musk was getting at with his tweet. However, following Musk’s takeover of the microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday (IST), Trump informed Fox News that he would never return to the platform.

Musk stated that he has agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Trump, on the other hand, stated that he will formally join his own TRUTH Social in the coming seven days, as scheduled.

TRUTH Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group’s social media network, was launched last month. The company’s CEO is Devin Nunes, a former Republican congressman from California.

Following the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. A number of his tweets on the violent protests were judged offensive by Twitter, which warned of “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Trump Media & Technology Group, an American media and technology business founded in October 2021 by former US President Donald Trump, has launched Truth Social, a social media network. Mastodon, a free and open-source distributed social network, is the foundation of the Truth Social platform. The service is presently only available through an iPhone app, and it is only available to consumers in the United States and Canada. The platform has been dubbed a rival in the alternative technology area, alongside Parler and Gab.

After being banned from Facebook and Twitter in 2021 as a result of the 2021 attack on the United States Capitol, former US President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of creating a new social media site. Trump inaugurated “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” a web page where he posted short tweet-like statements, in May 2021; USA Today reported in early June that it had been shut down after less than a month, with Trump’s senior assistant Jason Miller announcing that it would not be returning.