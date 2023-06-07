Tucker Carlson Releases First Episode of New Show ‘Tucker on Twitter’ on Twitter handle

Tucker Carlson, a highly acclaimed and influential journalist in the United States, unveiled the inaugural episode of his new show, “Tucker on Twitter,” through his personal Twitter account early on Wednesday morning. Tucker Carlson, a well-known figure in conservative circles, recently left the Fox News network on April 24th. With a substantial fan base, he had been associated with Fox News since 2009, gaining popularity over the years.

During his first episode broadcast from his home studio, Tucker Carlson focused on topics such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, UFOs, the JFK assassination, and the events surrounding 9/11. In one notable instance, he expressed his viewpoint that American citizens may be less informed compared to the rest of the world.

Tucker Carlson’s debut episode on Twitter garnered significant attention, with a remarkable 76.3 million views and 627.7K likes. These numbers indicate a substantial increase compared to his average viewership on his special shows on the Fox News Channel.

In the first episode of his show, Tucker Carlson made controversial remarks, including thinly veiled antisemitic attacks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, portraying him as “sweaty and rat-like” and criticizing his background as a comedian-turned-oligarch and alleged persecutor of Christians.

Carlson employed his signature conspiratorial style, questioning the allocation of hundreds of billions of dollars sent to Ukraine, suggesting a lack of transparency. He also raised questions about the origins of the Black Lives Matter riots and referred to classified information regarding the events of 9/11.

Additionally, Carlson criticized Senator Lindsey Graham for his support of US backing on Ukraine and expressed enthusiasm about the death of Russian troops. Furthermore, he discussed the Kakhovka Dam incident.

Tucker Carlson made controversial statements regarding the damage at a Russian-held facility, suggesting that any fair person would conclude that Ukrainians were responsible for blowing it up. He also mentioned the alleged destruction of the Nord Stream Russian natural gas pipeline by Ukrainians, claiming it as a fact, despite the situation remaining unclear.

Carlson further asserted that while blowing up the dam may have negative consequences for Ukraine, it would hurt Russia even more, implying that the Ukrainian government had considered such an action. However, both Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the dam’s destruction, and US officials are still assessing the situation.

He also didn’t forgot to ta;lk about UFOs in his show. During the Tucker on Twitter, Mr Carlson spoke in detail about reports from David Grusch, a former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Reconnaissance Office. According to Grusch, the American government possesses alien “spacecraft” and “dead pilots.” Carlson expressed astonishment at Grusch’s claims, stating that UFOs are indeed real and that extraterrestrial life may exist.

Grusch, who identified himself as a whistleblower, acknowledged that he personally hadn’t witnessed any of these vehicles or encountered aliens, but claimed to have spoken with individuals who had. Carlson found it notable that mainstream outlets like the New York Times and Washington Post had not covered Grusch’s story.

From an overall perspective of the first episode, it is evident that Tucker Carlson continues to deliver news and discuss events that shape the daily agenda of the GOP while aligning himself closely with the Far Right.

Conspiracy theories also got equal limelight in the first episode as expected by many