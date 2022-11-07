Tumblr Reverses Its Ban on Nudity

According to recent reports, Tumblr has reversed its ban on nudity. This reversal in its policy comes after 4 long years. It has allowed not all, but some adult content on its platform. Users will have the option to decide whether they want to see this content or not. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the reversal

“We now welcome a broader range of expression, creativity, and art on Tumblr, including content depicting the human form (yes, that includes the naked human form),” the new guidelines state. “So, even if your creations contain nudity, mature subject matter, or sexual themes, you can now share them on Tumblr using the appropriate Community Label so that everyone remains in control of the types of content they see on their dash.”

However, Tumblr has stopped short of welcoming back porn to the platform. “Visual depictions of sexually explicit acts remain off-limits,” the update states. Tumblr says this is because “it’s not feasible for us to safely and successfully support porn communities at this time”.

Before Tumblr banned nudity, it was the source of many people’s sexual arousal. “Especially for queer people and women,” Refinery29’s Michelle Santiago Cortés wrote last year, “Tumblr porn was a doorway to a world of stimulating content that was far, far away from Pornhub’s ‘uh-huh do you like that’ offerings”. However, not everyone will be greeting the reversal of the nudity ban with open arms. In February, Refinery29’s Maggie Zhou wrote about the Tumblr trauma she experienced because of the way certain body types were celebrated above all others on the platform.