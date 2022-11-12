Tumblr trolls Twitter after the Blue tick case

Tumblr, a microblogging and social networking platform has mocked Twitter for its plan that charges $8 per month for a verified blue tick, in a sarcastic way by offering “not one but TWO” checkmarks for the same price.

“We’re introducing Important Blue Internet Checkmarks here on Tumblr. They’re a steal at $7.99 – that’s cheaper than some other places when you consider that you get not one but TWO checkmarks for your blog on the web only (for now),” the microblogging site said in a post.

“Why, you ask? Why not? Nothing matters!” it added.

After the trolling by Tumblr few known real-world celebrities like Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter are somewhat attracted to the Tumblr platform. But Tumblr doesn’t have any features like account verification or blue tick for any high-profile accounts. For this very reason, it creates a problem on the platform to distinguish between a real account of personalities or it is just a fan page.

This is the foremost reason why Tumblr is also willing to release its new feature but it has nothing new and you can buy it for $7.99 which will be a one-time fee.

Twitter also implemented an official grey mark which will be different from the blue check mark subscriber. It will differentiate between blue tick and other important people’s accounts which will include brands, government, media, etc. The company also said that the definition of blue tick was “changing”.

“Until now, Twitter used the blue checkmark to indicate active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest that Twitter had independently verified based on certain requirements,” it said.

“Now the blue checkmark may mean two different things: either that an account was verified under the previous verification criteria (active, notable, and authentic), or that the account has an active subscription to Twitter Blue,” the company said in an online help page.

Twitter, which earlier charged nothing for the blue tick, is going to charge $8 for the same. However, days after its enactment, Twitter witnessed an increase in the number of imposters acting like famous celebrities and companies. One such company was Eli Lilly, which is a pharmaceutical company. An imposter with the same name tweeted that the insulin will be free to the world. This small tweet made a huge loss for the company. Many brands and agencies have even started to halt their spending on the platform as the site shows uncertainty and is unstable for the time being. With Elon Musk as the new CEO, Twitter is likely to notice several changes.