Twitter Manager Throws Up As Elon Musk Asks Him To Fire Employees

According to recent reports, a Twitter manager vomited into a trash can when Elon Musk told him to fire employees to cut down the workforce. Read the entire article to learn more about this news.

About the incident

“One engineering manager was approached by Mr. Musk’s advisers — or ‘goons,’ as Twitter employees called them — with a list of hundreds of people he had to let go. He vomited into a trash can near his feet,” the report said.

Those that remained behind “slept in the office as they worked grueling schedules to meet Mr. Musk’s orders,” the report added.

The newspaper said that Elon Musk told employees “Those who are able to go hardcore and play to win, Twitter is a good place. And those who are not, totally understand, but Twitter is not for you.”

About Elon Musk

Twitter is now owned by Elon Musk and the social media company has experienced a lot of changes under his new leadership. Several new policies have been introduced and a lot of staff members have been fired which includes the company’s CEO Parag Agarwal. People are not in the favor of the policies introduced by Musk and the social media company is slowly losing some of its most famous users like Gigi Hadid and Amber Heard.

He has made life hectic for the employees as well. The employees are no longer allowed to work from home. They have to come to the office to complete their targets. Many people have also left the company due to his policies.

About Twitter

Twitter is a popular social media platform that is known for its impactful and interesting way of conveying messages. Whatever is posted on the app, is in the form of tweets which are brief texts used to express whatever the users want to say. This app is loved for its unique and different format and the impact it is able to create on people. Tweets have been successful in spreading sensitive messages and also stirring up protests, fights, and boycotts.

Twitter is going through a lot of changes as of now. The several policies being introduced by Musk are not making the company very popular. With the new leadership and new policies coming up, Elon Musk is planning to make Twitter an extremely profitable company. With the policies that he is introducing, it does not seem likely that this will happen any time soon.