Turnt Gaming: Creating Endless Fun and Value for Gamers in the Crypto and NFT Space

Crypto-related gaming has been a hot topic in the past few years. With legendary NFT-based games like CryptoKitties, Ether Kingdoms, and others, there is no denying the obvious interest in crypto-gaming.

With the new wave of NFT popularity, games such as Axie Infinity have introduced new audiences to the world of blockchains and cryptography as players flock into the sector in the hopes of winning big.

However, as the popularity of NFTs and crypto-gaming continues to grow, so does the need for a company that is dedicated to solving the lack of engagement and value in the space.

Enter Turnt Gaming.

What is Turnt Gaming?

Turnt Gaming is a company that is on a mission to solve the lack of engagement or longevity among crypto and NFT-related games. Founded by Jeff Liboon, who is also the founder of Amazon’s esports business, Turnt Gaming is a next-generation gaming company that is focused on re-imagining how live content is consumed.

Liboon founded the company together with his former coworkers at Amazon and altogether made up a team of experienced users who have since built up their expertise in creating and developing DeFi related platforms.

At the moment, Turnt Gaming has partnered with strategic companies in media, gaming, and wagering such as Genblock Capital, Polygon Studios, and Shima Capital. The purpose of these partnerships is to help create new ways to play and earn while also providing value to the Turnt Gaming community.

The company’s primary focus is on delivering an excellent gaming experience by building robust communities, creating value for players, and ensuring that its products provide timeless fun.

How Does Turnt Gaming Work?

Turnt Gaming’s ecosystem is powered by three key components: the Taunt Token, the Taunt Protocol, and the Taunt DAO.

Since the decentralized governance aspect is yet to be launched, the platform currently uses its team to manage progress and respond to feedback.

One of Turnt Gaming’s largest contributions is the Taunt Battleworld game. The Taunt Battleworld game is a community-driven, NFT-based game in which players can own and manage in-game characters and have full ownership of everything they earn in the game.

To keep the game community-oriented, Turnt Gaming has set to put a voting system that allows the community of players to make decisions on things such as game balances and new features.

What Does Turnt Gaming Offer?

What Does the Future Hold for Turnt Gaming?

With the increase of NFT and crypto-based games, audiences expect the same level of funding and excitement as mainstream gaming platforms. NFT-game developers, therefore, need to focus on not only creating an excellent gaming experience but also on building a strong and supportive community around the game.

Turnt Gaming is in a unique position to provide both an excellent gaming experience and a supportive community for its players. As the company continues to grow and evolve, it will be interesting to see how Turnt Gaming redefines the world of NFT-based gaming.