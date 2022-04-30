Earnings Winners and Sinners of the week – 25th April to 29th April, 2022

Here are the reports for the Winners and the Sinners for this week. Check out last week’s Winner and the Sinners here.

Each list got smoked. The Nasdaq gapped down and surrendered 4.17% as its most exceedingly awful day of the year. The S&P 500 battled 3.63% and the Russell 2K withdrew 2.81%.

The S&P 500 had a terrible April — the record shut negative all month long on the way to an 8.80% misfortune. $SPX is currently down 13.30% YTD.

Each area is completed red. Shopper optional dropped 5.08% and land eradicated by 4.82%.

Ethereum blurred 4.40% into the end of the week while Bitcoin separated 2.95%.

Amazon failed 14% and had its most terrible day of 2022 by a long shot. $AMZN completed at 22-month lows and carried the market down with it. $GOOGL plunged in compassion, losing 3.7%.

$RBDX rose 69.41%, $CYN climbed 40.46%, and $ZYME zipped 23.19%.

