Twitter announces verification mark for businesses

The microblogging site Twitter said on Saturday that it would eventually start providing a verification service for businesses. This program was once named Blue for Business.

Through Twitter’s self-serve administration interface, users will earn business accounts and affiliation badges for their organisations.

“We’ll be reviewing applications and opening up access to a limited group on a rolling basis in the coming weeks”, Twitter added.

The social media platform will release post suggestion codes and make profile or tweet status accessible not sooner than next month, based on a declaration previously made during the day by Twitter owner Elon Musk. He wrote, “Transparency builds trust.”

“Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, fixing image length crop & other minor bug fixes next week”, he posted.

Moreover, Twitter gives away free ads to enterprises that use its services for advertising. According to the Wall Street Journal, the initiative is considered Musk’s attempt to reclaim back sponsors for the network, which has seen its advertising market struggle since the Tesla Founder gained control.

The article indicates that Twitter is allegedly tempting free advertising space by proposing to equal advertisers’ ad expenses up to $250,000.

Musk had recently introduced its Twitter Blue verification service in December. A blue check mark which signified a user’s account was authenticated, was one of the characteristics. The grey tick indicated governments and government organisations, whereas the golden checkmark acted as an alternative for the approved marking for businesses. The Edit Tweet function, better resolution video post (1080p), and a “reader mode” all will be accessible to members.

Earlier this week, based on a previous The New York Times report, Twitter is exploring selling identities as a method of generating more profits. Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform, has been exploring methods to boost the company’s revenue since the analysis was issued.

According to the source, programmers at the firm have thought about conducting online auctions where customers can compete for usernames, also referred to as handles. Since at least December, there have been debates about the possible new source of funding. It is uncertain whether the proposal will happen, and even if it does, whether it will influence all accounts or merely a fraction of them.

In a post from last month, Musk claimed that unused profiles would be removed and that Twitter would likely begin disclosing 1.5 billion identities. Musk suggested in a post response that he was keen on releasing profiles with chosen identities after owning the social media network in October.