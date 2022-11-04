Twitter begins firing workers in India as part of a global job cut plan

In order to achieve economies of scale and make the USD 44 billion acquisition sustainable, Twitter has begun terminating staff in India as part of a global job cut order issued by Elon Musk.

Parag Agrawal along with the CFO and a few other top management employees, were fired by Elon Musk.

The top management left soon after that. As a result, musk has begun a significant effort to reduce the company’s overall personnel.

“Lay-off has started. Some of my colleagues have received an email notification regarding this,” a Twitter India employee said.

Another source claimed that the layoffs had affected a “significant chunk” of the India team.

The full details of the employment losses were not immediately accessible. Social media platform India did not address Email inquiries.

“To place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the complex process of reducing our global workforce on Friday, “Twitter informed through mail.

Twitter sends mail individually

“Everyone will receive an individual email,” it stated.

For the sake of the security of its employee, the system of Twitter, and customer data, the firm will temporarily close its other locations.

Please go home if you are in or heading to an office, Twitter announced.

The corporation in the email forbade employees from disclosing sensitive company details and information on social media platforms, with the press, or in any other way. Even though Twitter has various run-ins with the law over the right to free speech.

Another development is that the business was sued over Mr. Musk’s plan to cut 3,700 positions. Employees claim the company is carrying out without providing adequate notice in violation of federal and California law.

The lawsuit requests that the court issue an order ordering Twitter to comply with the WARN Act and prohibiting the firm from asking staff members to sign agreements that would waive their right to participate in legal proceedings.