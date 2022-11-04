Vietnam introduce strict laws against false news, likely to be removed within 24 hours

As the world becomes a victim of false information and news, a country like Vietnam is on the verge of dealing with it physically and technically.

The Vietnamese Government on Friday announced that it will eradicate every false information or news from any social media within 24 hours of time instead of 48 hours earlier.

Vietnam’s information minister made an announcement about the issue on November 4 to the people of Vietnam. With these new rules, Vietnam has become the world’s most rigid country to control social media firms. This move will further strengthen the hands of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung informed parliament there was a danger that “false news, if it is handled in a slow manner, will spread very widely.”

Most governments of different countries do not have any laws to take down content on social media platforms. Even if they have, it would take almost a day or two to preview and remove it. However, the Vietnamese government is firm and positive enough to crack down on the false news and rectify it instantly.

Reuters had earlier stated that the government plans to carry in the new regulations, as well as laws so that very sensitive data has to be brought down within three hours.

Hung claimed that punishments for spreading misinformation in Vietnam were only one-tenth the level of other nations in the area.

“The ministry will propose to the government an increase in administrative fines to a level that is high enough to deter the public,” he said.

Conversing with the legislature, Hung presented by 2023 that he will completely deal with “News-lisation”, a term used by administrations to portray when people are deceived into thinking that social media accounts are authorised news portals.

Vietnam, which is a $1 billion market for Facebook, has narrowed internet rules over the past few years, culminating in a cybersecurity law that came into effect in 2019 and nationwide guidelines on social media conduct introduced in June last year.

This move was supported by many as this would help to subtract certain false content that would hurt the public or the nation. Not only will the masses post mindfully but will also help them pinpoint between a bad post and a good post. Eventually, riots occurring due to rumors will come to an end.

However, many analysts have raised concerns that the laws could hand the leaders more power to crack down on dissidents.