Twitter cannot keep calm as Youtubers vs. Tiktokers take the spotlight.

The two names ‘YouTube’ and TikTok’ come with the echoes of locking horns, for it is not a secret that the two platforms are occasionally at loggerheads with one another, and permanently at cold war. These echoes become all the more prominent with Youtubers vs TikTokera taking center stage, with the brawl between influencers turning rather heated and fired up. The Battle of Platforms has been in the headlines with Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall leading the news. The boxing event held in Miami will give the final verdict on which platform gets to win. Since both aren’t ready to back down anytime soon, the event gains more momentum and in no time the echoes will soon turn into shouts. There is no denying that the event was a success with the presence of a huge crowd with shiny performances from Migos, Lil Baby, and DJ Khaled.

The echoes are all the more audible across the walls of Twitter, with memes and responses on the go. These days Twitter has assumed multiple roles of being a debating platform, discussion ground, cheering stage, and if it is not too much, a brilliant sparring ground as well, although the weapons used are sarcasm and jokes. Equally sharp but less harmful and totally ideal.

Here is a set of the best responses and reactions from the Sparring ground aka Twitter.

Peace comes from different sources apparently. Although, it is a tiny bit ironic as here it came from Bryce Hall being beaten to a pulp.

me sleeping tonight knowing bryce hall finally got what he deserved #youtubersvstiktokers pic.twitter.com/tG7mkxFSZl — Carissa Devore (@DevoreCarissa) June 13, 2021

We are never short of controversies. Apparently, landing 30 punches is not enough reason to win the title.

Every fight has its share of noble souls.

the way vinnie comforted deji after the fight and told him how good he was and stuff made me fall in love with him #youtubersvstiktokers pic.twitter.com/oSf294PLEw — carls (@carls0501) June 13, 2021

Occasional blindness should be blamed here or perhaps, oblivion.

Bryce hall was getting hit like this and gone have the nerve to ask “why was the fight stopped”😭 #youtubersvstiktokers pic.twitter.com/xxE9TR9l45 — jamon (@jamon) June 13, 2021

Aggression is on point.

Taylor Holder look like the mf from you story #youtubersvstiktokers pic.twitter.com/JwGDHi6V66 — Brennan 🥚😼 (@br3nnan0) June 13, 2021

Well, at least on the bright side, there is someplace to vent out the fury.

bryce hall going back on tiktok after losing to austin mcbroom #youtubersvstiktokers #SocialGloves pic.twitter.com/YGA2jyoTYM — Olivier (@RealSuple) June 13, 2021

Talk about working together for a cause.

It is very much believable.

Gonna tell my Kids this was Bryce Hall vs. Austin McBroom #youtubersvstiktokers pic.twitter.com/x0WXRi0v8e — Aditya (@kadi_kid) June 13, 2021

The times when you don’t know whether to laugh or cry. It is pure coincidence if you are reminded of the phrase “operation successful but the patient died” here. The clock was definitely ticking for TikTok.

Vinnie Hacker walking back into the locker room after being the only one to win on the tiktok side 😭🤣 #youtubersvstiktokers pic.twitter.com/sPnW2mQrto — mayra (@maayrasaldana) June 13, 2021

Think twice before you get on a ring. You never know what is coming and from where. It is always wise to gloat after you are sure that you aren’t floating in the air.

Somebody get these people a good pair of glasses.

Seems like the referee was on fire too.

Ref let all the anger he had tonight built up out on Bryce hall 😭 #youtubersvstiktokers pic.twitter.com/vZbaMnaJiX — jamon (@jamon) June 13, 2021

Apparently, it is not just love that sweeps you off your feet.